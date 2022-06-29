AG James sues online gun distributors

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) New York's top prosecutor is going after online gun manufacturers, suing them for violating a number of state laws.

James is suing 10 gun distributors, claiming they sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. James claims gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check.

“While families mourned loved ones lost to senseless gun violence, gun sellers avoided accountability for the illegal and dangerous weapons they sold,” says James. “There should be no more immunity for gun distributors bringing harm and havoc to New York. Today’s lawsuit holds 10 gun sellers accountable for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. Illegal guns do not belong on our streets or in our communities and we will use every tool necessary to root them out.”

James says her office's investigation linked tens of thousands of shipments to New York addresses to these businesses dating back to 2017. "Undercover OAG and New York City investigators were recently able to purchase unfinished frames online from three distributors, who shipped them into New York without serial numbers or a background check," says James. Based on the weight and size of the packages sent to the undercover investigators, OAG has reason to believe tens of thousands of shipments sent by these businesses contain unfinished frames and receivers. Local, state, and federal laws prohibit the sale of unfinished frames and receivers.

James says New York is grappling with a gun violence public health and safety crisis. "A significant part of that crisis is attributable to an influx of homemade, unserialized guns, commonly known as “ghost guns,” which are created using unfinished frames and receivers," adds James.

James says unfinished frames and receivers do not have serial numbers and can easily be used to make untraceable guns at home using basic tools. Unfinished receivers hold the upper, lower, and rear portions of a semiautomatic rifle together. "Purchasers of unfinished receivers only have to make a few small changes with a common drill press to transform an unfinished receiver into an operational one. Once milled, a receiver may be readily turned into a fully-assembled, illegal assault weapon," explains James. Similarly, she says a purchaser of an unfinished frame can use commonly available tools to finish the frame, which may then be readily assembled into an untraceable handgun. "The process can be completed in less than an hour, even by an amateur," adds James.

The businesses named in Attorney General James’ lawsuit are among the nation’s leading gun distributors. They include Brownells, Inc. (Brownells), Blackhawk Manufacturing Group (80 Percent Arms), Salvo Technologies, Inc. (80 P Builder or 80P Freedom Co), G.S. Performance, LLC (Glockstore), Indie Guns, LLC (Indie Guns), Primary Arms, LLC (Primary Arms), Arm or Ally, LLC (Arm or Ally), Rainier Arms, LLC (Rainier Arms), KM Tactical LLC, and Rock Slide USA, LLC (Rock Slide).