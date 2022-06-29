Drummer Travis Barker hospitalized for pancreatitis: report

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's cause for hospitalization was due to pancreatitis, according to multiple reports.

TMZ cited sources close to the family, who said Barker was due to pancreas inflammation, and that doctors allegedly believe it was "triggered" by a recent colonoscopy.

According to John Hopkins Medicine , pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas and symptoms include severe stomach pain that can travel to your chest or back, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Barker nor his family has not confirmed this at this time.

The 46-year-old musician was seen in a stretcher with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, beside him. TMZ reported that he and Kardashian had gone to West Hills Hospital first for a “health issue" before being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted, "Please send your prayers," on her Instagram story later that day,

Barker's medical history includes a staph infection and cellulitis, and in 2018 he had blood clots in his arms, according to Variety .

In 2008, Barker was one of two people who managed to escape after a Learjet crashed during take-off in South Carolina. The four other people on board died.

