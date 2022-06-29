ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Drummer Travis Barker hospitalized for pancreatitis: report

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcukz_0gPvD21P00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's cause for hospitalization was due to pancreatitis, according to multiple reports.

TMZ cited sources close to the family, who said Barker was due to pancreas inflammation, and that doctors allegedly believe it was "triggered" by a recent colonoscopy.

According to John Hopkins Medicine , pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas and symptoms include severe stomach pain that can travel to your chest or back, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Barker nor his family has not confirmed this at this time.

The 46-year-old musician was seen in a stretcher with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, beside him. TMZ reported that he and Kardashian had gone to West Hills Hospital first for a “health issue" before being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted, "Please send your prayers," on her Instagram story later that day,

Barker's medical history includes a staph infection and cellulitis, and in 2018 he had blood clots in his arms, according to Variety .

In 2008, Barker was one of two people who managed to escape after a Learjet crashed during take-off in South Carolina. The four other people on board died.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Why Kendall Jenner Broke Up With Devin Booker a Week and a Half Ago: They ‘Hit a Rough Patch’

Kendall Jenner and her NBA player boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, are done dating for now, E!, Entertainment Tonight, and Us Weekly report. Sources spoke to all three outlets about what caused the sudden split, which happened less than two weeks ago. Collectively, they made it clear that Jenner and Booker could reconcile but clashed over what they wanted for their future. Jenner initiated the split, E! reported.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
AOL Corp

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Dead at 27, Found in Los Angeles Parking Lot

Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27. Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the filing, the case has been “deferred pending additional investigation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatitis#Drummer#Tmz#Variety#Learjet
TMZ.com

Travis Barker's Daughter Posts and Deletes Photo of Dad in Hospital

Travis Barker's family continues to be by his side during the drummer's hospital stay ... as evidenced in a photo shared by his daughter. Alabama Barker posted and then deleted an image on TikTok of her holding Travis' hand while he lay in what appears to be a hospital bed. The 16-year-old included the message, "Please say a prayer" along with the image.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
HollywoodLife

Ron Perlman, 72, Marries ‘Startup’ Costar Allison Dunbar, 49, In Italy: We’re ‘Pulling A Kravis’

Ron Perlman, 72, and Allison Dunbar, 49, are married! The Hellboy star and his gorgeous co-star recently exchanged vows in Italy and the happy bride took to her Instagram account to share a sweet video from the special day. In the clip, Ron looked handsome in a black suit and light-colored tie with a dark scarf while Allison looked pretty in a short white lace long-sleeved wedding dress and veil.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Now Involved in $1 Million Lawsuit Tied to Son's Car Crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger's company was reportedly added to a $1.5 million lawsuit involving his son, Joseph Baena. The 24-year-old allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles in April 2021. The other driver claims they were injured in the crash and added Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions as a defendant in the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 16, Asks Fans For ‘Prayers’ After Her Dad’s Rushed To Hospital

“Please send your prayers,” wrote Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, on her Instagram stories just a short while after it was revealed that her father was hospitalized and taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the Blink-182 drummer, 46, being wheeled in after being transferred to the facility by ambulance. She ended her message with an emoji face with tears in its eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy