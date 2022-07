PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police called two C & E Trenching employees ‘hometown heroes’ for containing a house fire before officers arrived Wednesday. “Without the quick thinking of these hometown heroes the damage would have been worse,” said Pasco Police on Facebook. “Good people doing good things, looking out for each other. We can’t do it alone, THANK YOU!”

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO