ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin attorney general again calls on Legislature to address 1849 abortion law

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzWGl_0gPvB4rH00
WISC-TV/Channel 3000

MADISON, Wis. — A day after he filed a lawsuit to block the enforcement of Wisconsin’s abortion law passed in 1849, attorney general Josh Kaul again called on the Legislature to address the law he currently considers unenforceable.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Kaul said his complaints in the lawsuit could easily be addressed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

“We’re going to see a lot of people traveling out of the state of Wisconsin to Minnesota or to Illinois while we work to get these issues resolved, but I would ask: where is our Legislature?” Kaul said Wednesday. “This is a huge event in the state of Wisconsin and I haven’t seen any indication that they’re going to come back and take action.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticized Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers for filing the lawsuit Tuesday instead of working with the Legislature. Gov. Evers called a special session last week before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to update the state’s law, which was passed in 1849 and criminalizes all abortions — with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest — unless the mother’s life is in danger.

Republicans gaveled out of the session in seconds without taking action, ending the session with no debate.

“We’re going to move as quickly as we can through the courts, but having the Legislature come into session and take action right now is key,” Kaul said Tuesday. “I hope every Wisconsinite who is concerned with this issue contacts their legislators and demands that they come into session because that’s what’s ultimately going to lead them to do something.”

Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu have said their position on abortion has not changed. Vos said Tuesday that he believes the courts will uphold the Civil War-era ban on abortion.

“For the governor and attorney general to try and use the courts to enact law is just as wrong as the original Roe v Wade decision over 50 years ago,” Vos said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m confident our courts will see through their tactics and uphold the law.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

178,500 Wisconsin residents to receive postcards about eligibility to vote

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Next week, about 178,500 Wisconsin residents will receive a postcard in the mail regarding voter eligibility from Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC). These postcards will be going to residents of Wisconsin who are not currently registered to vote, but appear to be eligible, according to WEC. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Wisconsin school board panel wants to gloss over mass jailing of Japanese Americans

If conservative Americans were as proud of their nation’s history as they claim to be, they wouldn’t be fighting so hard to bury it under lies. Instead, we’ve seen Republicans nationwide having conniptions when forced to confront America’s grim legacy of discrimination. Book bans and whitewashed school lesson plans are all part of the hysterics, and we seem to hear more of those stories by the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Devin Lemahieu
CBS 58

GOP lawmakers ask Gov. Evers for $10M to aid pregnancy centers

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- A group of Assembly Republicans are requesting the state use $10 million in federal funding to provide more resources to expecting mothers at pregnancy centers, according to a letter sent to Gov. Tony Evers who has sole authority on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board can stay on the panel indefinitely rather than being replaced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee. Former GOP Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015 and his term expired more than a year ago. But Prehn has refused to step down because the Republican-controlled Senate hasn't confirmed Evers' appointee. That has effectively blocked Evers from filling a seat and preserved a conservative majority on a board that controls environmental and hunting policy in Wisconsin. Justice Rebecca Dallet, one of the court's three liberal justices, called the majority's decision absurd and said it threatens separation of powers.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Assembly#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Republicans push for changes to election procedures in Minnesota counties

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett has been critical of Minneapolis election officials for having absentee ballot dropoff sites in 2020. They say her claims are inaccurate. File photo by Nicole Neri. Right-wing activists have been pushing county officials in Minnesota to stop using absentee ballot drop boxes and...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
wortfm.org

Wisconsin Was the Canary in the Coal Mine

This week on Mel & Floyd: Supreme Court overrules Krypton’s evacuation plan; Peggy Noonan thinks the GOP could be more “pro-woman”?; A Kagan dissent; The Prescott Bush insurrection; The impact of news deserts; Looking for a ray of hope; And other random topics; Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd Podcast on itunes and never miss another episode [Unless the power goes off again] – It’s FREE!; Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers, Kaul filing challenge to Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban in wake of Supreme Court ruling

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday they are filing a lawsuit as a “direct challenge” to Wisconsin’s pre-Civil War criminal abortion ban. Tuesday afternoon’s announcement in Milwaukee comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion rights nationwide. “Our message to Wisconsinites is this: We will...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin election investigator sued again for deleting records

MADISON, Wis. — A liberal government watchdog group on Tuesday filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin, targeting the lead investigator for his practice of deleting records he didn’t deem useful to the investigation. The most recent lawsuit seeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy