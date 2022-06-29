ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama abortion fund will ‘temporarily pause’ services for safety, security reasons

By Lee Hedgepeth
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klEzE_0gPvAmS500

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Yellowhammer Fund, a nonprofit abortion fund and reproductive justice organization in Alabama, has said it will “temporarily pause” services for safety and security reasons.

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital has come under cyber attack, CEO confirms to News 3

“We have made the deeply difficult decision to temporarily pause our services for the safety and security of our clients, our supporters, and our staff,” the Yellowhammer Fund said in an e-mail to supporters. “During this time we will consult legal experts to reassess how best to continue doing our work in the immediate future.”

The organization said while some services will be discontinued for now, it will continue to work to fulfill its mission.

“We assure you that we will always continue to fight for Reproductive Justice in Alabama and the Deep South. We will still serve our communities in the best capacity in our new post-Roe reality,” the message said.

Get the latest news developments in your area; click here to subscribe to WRBL’s daily newsletter, “WRBL Daily News.”

Many reproductive justice organizations including the Yellowhammer Fund have helped to provide financial and other support for women in need of abortions.

After the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe and eliminating a constitutional right to abortion access, abortion funds saw an influx of public support. Now, though, in a complex post- Roe legal environment, such organizations have had to shift focus, often for legal reasons.

Still, representatives of the Yellowhammer Fund said this is not the final say on abortion rights in the state.

Heavy police presence on Carriage Drive

“This is an evolution not a defeat,” the organization said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Hovey declared GOP Senate District 27 nominee following ALEA information

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Republican Party has declared Councilman Jay Hovey the GOP’s nominee for Alabama Senate District 27, following new evidence from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency concerning a questionable ballot, along with the withdrawal of an appeal from incumbent Senator Tom Whatley. Challenger Jay Hovey beat Whatley by one vote after a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
WRBL News 3

AL COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations see a significant increase

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alabama are increasing significantly with new coronavirus cases doubling since the start of this month. More News from WRBL Medical experts fear these COVID-19 cases and hospitalization can increase to even higher levels with the upcoming Fourth of July gatherings. New data from the Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama’s GOP holds second hearing on unregistered, tie vote in Hovey/Whatley primary

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBl) – The Republican nominee for Alabama Senate District 27 representing Lee, Tallapoosa, and Russell County is still up in the air weeks after the May 24th primary. Challenger Jay Hovey beat incumbent Senator Tom Whatley by one vote after a provisional ballot count. However, Whatley contested the race. Alabama’s GOP Candidate Committee […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The Yellowhammer Fund#Reproductive Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WRBL News 3

Alabama Department of Public Health offers safety tips for holiday weekend

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering tips for celebrating the Fourth of July weekend safely. Experts are offering tips on firework safety, food safety, water safety, beach safety, preventing waterborne illnesses, sun and heat safety, and driving safety. FireworksThousands of people are treated in emergency rooms each year for burns […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Kentucky State Police gives updates on shooting in Allen, KY, Thursday

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky. The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says. Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and […]
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy