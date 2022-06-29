ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lone surviving attacker from 2015 Paris attacks convicted of terrorist murder, sentenced to life without parole

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Lone surviving attacker from 2015 Paris attacks...

Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Palestinians hand bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist to US

The Palestinian Authority handed the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to US forensic experts on Saturday as it seeks to prove conclusively that it was fired by an Israel soldier. The Palestinian Authority was assured that no modifications would be made to the bullet that killed Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, and that it would be returned as soon as the assessment was complete, Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al-Khatib told AFP. The Palestinian Authority gave the green light to hand over the bullet to the United States, but not to Israel, the Palestinians' official Wafa news agency reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY

