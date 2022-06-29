Lone surviving attacker from 2015 Paris attacks convicted of terrorist murder, sentenced to life without parole

A driver has been jailed for attempting to rape his passenger after causing a crash on the motorway while high on drugs. Jason Holmes, 33, ploughed into the back of a silver car on the M180 in south Yorkshire and both drivers pulled over onto the hard shoulder, along with a witness to the incident.
A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
The Palestinian Authority handed the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to US forensic experts on Saturday as it seeks to prove conclusively that it was fired by an Israel soldier. The Palestinian Authority was assured that no modifications would be made to the bullet that killed Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, and that it would be returned as soon as the assessment was complete, Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al-Khatib told AFP.
The Palestinian Authority gave the green light to hand over the bullet to the United States, but not to Israel, the Palestinians' official Wafa news agency reported.
Comments / 0