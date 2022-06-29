Lone surviving attacker from 2015 Paris attacks convicted of terrorist murder, sentenced to life without parole

The Palestinian Authority handed the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to US forensic experts on Saturday as it seeks to prove conclusively that it was fired by an Israel soldier. The Palestinian Authority was assured that no modifications would be made to the bullet that killed Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, and that it would be returned as soon as the assessment was complete, Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al-Khatib told AFP. The Palestinian Authority gave the green light to hand over the bullet to the United States, but not to Israel, the Palestinians' official Wafa news agency reported.

