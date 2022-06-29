Car catches fire on 1-79 while on its way to dealership

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A car caught on fire on 1-79 South Wednesday afternoon near Exit 124 for Jerry Dove Drive, not far from United Hospital Center.

The 911 center said the car had just been purchased at an auction and was being driven to the dealership when it happened at around 1:45 p.m.

Bridgeport Police and Fire were on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

