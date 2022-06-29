ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Willis ISD trustee steps down, will run for Lone Star College board

By Jamie Swinnerton
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rebecca Broussard has left the Willis ISD Board of Trustees after serving for over 20 years, but she's not done serving in education just...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN RE-APPOINTED TO STATE BOARD

A Brenham man has been reappointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation. Rick Figueroa is the managing partner of Patron Partners wealth management firm, and a chartered retirement planning counselor. Figueroa has been the Chairman of the Commission since February 2019. He graduated from...
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Willis, TX
Willis, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Jones
Person
Rebecca Broussard
The Courier

Flags unfurled ahead of July Fourth in Conroe

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. The park, at Interstate 45 and Texas 105, was shaped by former United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jimmie Edwards III. Edwards, who also served as county judge, began his effort to move and expand the park in 2017. The park honors all veterans who have served and those killed in action.
CONROE, TX
virtualbx.com

Mance Park Middle School Cafeteria Addition – Huntsville ISD (Subbid)

Project includes renovating the entry vestibule approximately 20,000 sf. The construction of a new kitchen and cafeteria with a stage. Trades include; existing conditions; concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; fire suppression; plumbing; mechanical; electrical; audio visual; electronic safety and security; earthwork; exterior improvements; and utilities.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Board#Isd#Willis Isd School Board#Houston Chronicle Staff#Willis Isd Board#Lone Star College Trustee#Lsc
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Scalise resigns from Alvin Baseball post

Alvin High School is currently searching for a new head baseball coach with Anthony Scalise recently turning in his resignation. Scalise, who guided Alvin to a 21-9 mark and a bi-district playoff spot this past spring in his one year at the helm, is leaving the coaching ranks to pursue other buisness opportunities full time.
ALVIN, TX
The Courier

Social Lites - Panorama Village

Hope you are preparing for the Fourth of July Independence Day celebration at Panorama. Also hoping you were able to attend the 50th anniversary party Saturday evening at the Clubhouse. I'm sure many of you purchased commemorative items like T-shirts, coffee mugs, water bottles and tote bags. I also hope you were able to hear Bob Lamons' "History of Panorama Village" power point presentation. It is so interesting to hear how Panorama developed into a city. A big "Thank You" to the Panorama Lions Club for placing the American flags out to wave in the breeze as we celebrate...
PANORAMA VILLAGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas AG Ken Paxton Files Motion to Vacate Abortion TRO

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Texas Supreme Court to consider an emergency motion Thursday to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the state's pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortions. On Tuesday, a Harris County district court issued a temporary restraining order at the request of several...
TEXAS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Houston: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Houston, Texas

Whether you’re looking for an affordable Houston family vacation or are in search of a unique way to spend your weekend, Houston has it all. Children’s museums are great options for families. The Children’s Museum of Houston has exhibits for all ages, including homeschool days and classroom curriculum. Although the museum remains closed on Mondays, it is open almost every day and offers fun events for children of all ages. A nearby Houston Funplex is another great place to take your kids.
HOUSTON, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
774
Followers
680
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

 https://www.yourconroenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy