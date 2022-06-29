ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilmark, MA

Chilmark Town Column: July 1

By Katie Carroll
 3 days ago

Monday night’s rain washed away some of life’s imperfections and the grime associated with the day to day hustle and bustle. It didn’t give us a totally clean slate, but somehow the smell of the rain and the rhythmic tap, tap, tap, whoosh as it fell provided me with a small...

See the Sites: Eight Trustees Properties on the Vineyard

The Trustees of Reservations preserves eight properties that range from Chilmark to Chappaquiddick. There’s a lot to choose from in terms of habitat, programming, experience and viewpoint. Islands portfolio director Darci Schofield notes that what each property offers and what you get out of it will depend on your mood. Each one is unique. Here’s a guide to help you choose which to visit. Or you could make a commitment to seeing them all!
EDGARTOWN, MA
Independence Day 2022

A vendor at the West Tisbury Farmers’ Market has been selling mushrooms and dahlias this year. The dahlias come in elegant shades of pink and white, yellow and fuchsia. They’re normally a late-summer flower, but new growing methods have changed that. Mushrooms and dahlias. Strawberries and peas. Six...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Finding New Footing at the CCC

Keira Lapsley is ready to help start a new chapter at the Chilmark Community Center’s summer camp. The new executive director of the camp comes to the Island with nearly 25 years of teaching and summer camp experience. Currently Ms. Lapsley lives in New York city where she chairs the middle school history department at the Ethical Cultural Fieldston School.
CHILMARK, MA
Fourth of July Fever Brings the Heat and the Crowds

The peak of summer. A blast of nostalgia. The busiest night of the year. A monumental hassle. For locals and visitors alike, the Fourth of July is a cornerstone of summer on the Vineyard. This year, with pandemic restrictions eased, Island businesses and town officials are set to see the celebrations and the crowds roar back into action with renewed zeal.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Union Chapel Summer Season

Union Chapel’s 2022 season begins Sunday, July 3 with Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta, Ga. and current CNN commentator. This will be Ms. Lance Bottoms’s first time speaking from the Union Chapel pulpit. The following Sunday, July 10, Rev. Raphael Warnock preaches at the Tabernacle in...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
The Face of Featherstone

Ann Smith is a second-generation force in the Martha’s Vineyard art community as the executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, a pastoral art campus just off Barnes Road, two miles from downtown Oak Bluffs. Smith curates exhibitions in the Francine Kelly Gallery in Featherstone’s Art Barn –named for her mother – and programs children’s art classes and adult instruction across all mediums including painting, pottery, photography, jewelry-making and writing to fulfill Featherstone’s mission: “creating community through the arts.” On a high summer Monday or Friday evening, the meadow is filled with families frolicking to the sounds of local musicians and on Wednesdays the field becomes a picnic blanket movie theater.  
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Ag Fair Quilt Chronicles Art of the T-Shirt

A hallmark of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair — the annual fair T-shirt— has been reimagined by the Island’s Modern Quilting Guild, which has assembled 13 quilts out of three decades of fair T-shirts. The quilts, on display July 23 to 30 at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, will be auctioned and raffled off this summer to support the Agricultural Society’s farm service and education initiatives.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Community Chorus Celebrates Peter Boak

On Saturday the Island Community Chorus presents its annual summer concert, a tradition going back 25 years. The concert will be at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs and carry with it a special significance, as it will be the final one for longtime musical director Peter Boak, who is retiring.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Unconscionable

With the repeal of Roe v Wade, our four granddaughters have lost a fundamental right to control their own bodies. It upsets us to leave them with less freedom than we have enjoyed for the past half century. This ruling is unconscionable. Unreasonable. Unfair. We don’t know what happens next,...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Educational Legacy Continues at Penikese Island

As the academic year wound down last week, West Tisbury school seventh graders boarded a boat and sailed from Menemsha for a day of outdoor learning and exploration. What they found, just 10 miles from the harbor, was an intersection between science, nature and history on Penikese Island. Situated just...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Please Adopt Us

Unfortunately, we have no adoptions to report this week, but we do have some wonderful pets waiting for their forever homes. This week we’re featuring the guinea pig brothers, Bert and Ernie. Both boys are calico and very handsome. They are people oriented and love to sing, especially when they get their favorite veggies.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Do A Wheelie: Follow Your Favorite Food Truck

We all know food tastes better when eaten outside, but there’s something even more magical about having your meal handed to you through a window – of a kitchen on wheels. You can see the cooks working away, give them a shout hello, wonder at how they stand on their feet and endure the heat all night while you plunk down on the grass or a picnic table with your friends – or eat that falafel and fries furtively in your car. From pizza and bagel sandwiches to shrimp ‘n’ grits and and sausage biscuits, the Vineyard’s food truck menus make the morning commute, the lunch break and the summer supper a whole lot more delicious.
Sharks Lead Coastal Division League

A week after Ronaldo Gallo’s season at the University of Miami came to a close he was unsure if he’d be playing summer baseball. But then his pitching coach told him “you’re going to the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks.”. To which Gallo replied, “What the heck...
MIAMI, FL

