Chilmark Town Column: July 1

We all know food tastes better when eaten outside, but there’s something even more magical about having your meal handed to you through a window – of a kitchen on wheels. You can see the cooks working away, give them a shout hello, wonder at how they stand on their feet and endure the heat all night while you plunk down on the grass or a picnic table with your friends – or eat that falafel and fries furtively in your car. From pizza and bagel sandwiches to shrimp ‘n’ grits and and sausage biscuits, the Vineyard’s food truck menus make the morning commute, the lunch break and the summer supper a whole lot more delicious.

2 DAYS AGO