More families can benefit from local food banks and pantries, thanks to new funding to fight food insecurity in Pittsburgh
By Melissa Rayworth
kidsburgh.org
3 days ago
Photo above by Eaters Collective used by permission via Unsplash. There’s nothing more stressful than not having the resources to feed your family. So we were glad to see that our friends at Trying Together have created a helpful resource page exploring new changes to eligibility for food assistance that can...
A nonprofit group is helping low-income families get a leg up by renovating homes that need repair. Hosanna Industries is a faith-based organization that provides free home repairs and renovations for low-income families across the United States. However, they've been helping families with construction projects in Johnstown for the last six months.
A married couple with a passion for gourmet Asian fare are determined to keep their growing mobile food business afloat amid soaring gasoline prices and sky-high food costs. East Vandergrift residents Mark and Jessica Lieu own Wok on Wheels, a family-owned and operated Vandergrift-based food truck serving up authentic Asian-inspired chicken.
If you've been thinking about adding a new pet to your family, this is a perfect time to check out the Animal Friends adoption event. Pets provide us with companionship, love, and loyalty. They help reduce stress and anxiety and can even improve our physical health. In return, we owe them a lifetime of care and love.
A Pennsylvania man who has taken it upon himself to cut overgrown lawns in his community with a push mower recently suffered a stroke from the heat. But that's not stopping him from continuing his mission.
A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — It starts with just picking up the phone and calling Washington County’s new hotline. “My father fell ill earlier this year and my wife and I were sitting around talking about how do we get the services to help him,” said Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman.
HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or oversee...
A facade project will improve access to a downtown New Kensington banquet hall while preserving a piece of the city’s history. Knead Community Cafe plans to begin work this summer on the Fifth Avenue facade of its adjacent banquet hall, Banquet on Barnes. Kevin Bode, who founded Knead with his wife, Mary, said their goal is to have the project finished before the end of the year.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Twilight Wish Foundation does some pretty amazing things for our elderly population. But one woman from Westmoreland County had a simple wish in mind, and it was just granted. Renee Kessler, who was paralyzed last year and lives at Westmoreland Manor, wanted to have dinner with her beloved family. The Twilight Wish Foundation arranged a celebratory meal at Red Lobster on Route 30 in Greensburg, one of Kessler's favorite eateries. Besides going to doctor's appointments, she hadn't left her care facility for 14 months."To actually get out in the community with your family, you have no idea what that means. It's wonderful," Kessler said."She's the sweetest person, so very humble and she keeps saying, 'I don't know what I did to deserve this,'" said Phyllis Mrosco, a volunteer with the Twilight Wish Foundation. Kessler enjoyed a full afternoon with her two daughters and her two grandchildren."It means a lot to get out and do things," she said. "I'm glad I get to talk about it. Maybe others in the same position I am can benefit from it. "
PITTSBURGH — The owners of Wigle Whiskey were ordered to repay almost $39,000 to 41 employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation showed that servers had to share their tips with management, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. Federal law prohibits employers from allowing...
PITTSBURGH — Mother Mary Vincent Mannion of the Little Sisters of the Poor reflected on the 150 years her organization has been taking care of the elderly poor in Pittsburgh. "The thing that has struck me the most is I feel so close to God when I'm with them,...
A popular restaurant chain known for its delicious chicken sandwiches has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania this year. Chick-fil-A fans rejoice. The popular restaurant chain has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania.
The federal Department of Labor today announced that a Pittsburgh restaurant and distillery has paid back wages to employees to make up for including managers in their tip pool. According to a June 29 DOL press release, Pittsburgh Distilling Co., doing business as Wigle Whiskey, has paid almost $39,000 to...
If you've had a difficult time finding certain vegetables in Pennsylvania grocery stores recently, you aren't imagining things. Many Pennsylvania grocery stores have temporarily stopped selling onions in the produce department because of concerns surrounding a recent listeria outbreak.
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law is now 20 years old. It allows mothers to drop off newborns at specific locations without facing legal consequences. One of those locations is any Pennsylvania hospital. abc27 spoke to two health systems about how they handle Safe Haven cases. “This is clearly an avenue where we can help […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We seem to be hearing a lot lately about things coming back bigger than ever…but some of those things we could do without. Back earlier and bigger than ever are ticks. Their return also brings about a new concern. It's one of the few things that could spoil the nice run of weather this week. "Tick season started early and in pretty heavy so watch out for ticks," said Dr. Chad Gore, an entomologist at Ehrlich Pest Control.veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson.Dr. Gore said they are out with a vengeance and veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson said that they...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle said it will reimburse employees who choose to travel to get an abortion.In a statement Monday, the company said it will offer reimbursements for family planning services. Giant Eagle said staff will receive more information soon.Find the full statement below."At Giant Eagle, we are committed to providing our Team Members access to comprehensive healthcare, including access to reproductive care. We join other businesses by committing to reimburse expenses for covered family members to travel between states to access family planning services. We will share specific details related to this offering with our Team Members in the coming days."Last week, Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access. Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase, announced similar plans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...
The annual Penn Hills Community Carnival and Cookout will have new hosts and a new home this year. The Penn Hills Rotary and North Bessemer Volunteer Fire Department No. 3 will be hosting the second annual carnival at Turner-Friendship Park. “The Rotary and fire department are looking forward to hosting...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
