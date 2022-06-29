ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Judge considers challenge to Kentucky's abortion ban

By WKU Public Radio
wkyufm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jefferson County judge is considering a request to temporarily block Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban. Judge Mitch Perry heard arguments Wednesday for a temporary restraining order against Kentucky’s...

www.wkyufm.org

Comments / 1

Jimmy steel
3d ago

People are losing their jobs all of the country and the Democratic Party has changed all the direction to abortion to distract you wake up people they practically have us in a war with China

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Legislature#Abortions#The U S Supreme Court#House#The Supreme Court
