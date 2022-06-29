Judge considers challenge to Kentucky's abortion ban

Kentucky’s two abortion providers will resume offering abortions and scheduling patients for future appointments beginning Friday, clinic representatives said. EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, both in Louisville, announced Thursday afternoon that abortion care would continue at least for the next few days. The announcement came hours after a Jefferson County judge granted a restraining order that blocks a statewide trigger law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect, permitting both clinics to offer abortion care, at least for now.

