National Geographic Content has promoted Karen Greenfield to the newly created position of senior vice president of content, diversity and inclusion. Most recently Nat Geo’s SVP of business operations while also serving as diversity and inclusion council chair, in her new role, Greenfield will “develop and execute programs and initiatives to produce diverse and inclusive content and contribute to a culture of belonging across all Nat Geo Content teams,” per the Disney-owned brand.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO