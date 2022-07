Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. The park, at Interstate 45 and Texas 105, was shaped by former United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jimmie Edwards III. Edwards, who also served as county judge, began his effort to move and expand the park in 2017. The park honors all veterans who have served and those killed in action.

CONROE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO