ANN ARBOR, MI —Taste Kitchen is a chef-owned Ann Arbor restaurant that prides itself on its small menu that uses fresh and local ingredients. Owner and chef Danny Van selects menu items based on which ingredients are in season and the freshness of products. Alex Carlucci, general manager, said the menu usually has about eight to 12 appetizers and six to 10 main courses. Certain dishes, like scallops, can usually always be found.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO