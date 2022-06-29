ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

First James Webb photos will show oldest part of universe ever seen

By Samson Tamijani
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The first James Webb Space Telescope images will be published in July and NASA says we will be able to see parts of the universe that never been seen.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson held a media teleconference on Wednesday where he announced that among the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope will be the deepest space photo ever captured, showing all the way back to the first stars in the universe.

Webb launched on December 25, 2021 , with the purpose of exploring the unknown in the universe, essentially going back in time to give NASA more information on the universe’s creation. “Webb will gaze into the epoch when the very first stars and galaxies formed, over 13.5 billion years ago,” the NASA website states .

“We’re only beginning to understand what Webb can and will do,” Nelson said in the teleconference. “It’s going to explore objects in the solar systems and atmospheres of exoplanets orbiting other stars, giving us clues potentially, as to whether their atmospheres are similar to our own. It may answer some questions that we have. Where do we come from? What more is out there?”

The telescope is said to have mirrors with 100 times the strength of those on Webb’s predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, which has produced many majestic images over the last few decades.

NASA said so far, the Webb Space Telescope has executed all its objectives. The photos are set to be released on July 12.

