ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

PA Man Had More Than 1,000 Child Porn Photos, Most Prepubescent Kids: DA

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7Nk6_0gPv8Y4k00
Patrick Fox Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A 40-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

A search of Patrick Fox's Glenside home found 1,202 child pornography photos showing minors engaged in sexual acts or in sexually explicit poses, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy

The vast majority of the over 1,000 images were of prepubescent children, with approximately 60 depicting children under the age of five, authorities said.

An investigation into Fox began in November 2021 as detectives were looking into the distribution of child porn on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, they said.

During the investigation, they discovered an IP address that had been sharing child porn files and had downloaded 12 photos and one video between November 30, 2021, and Feb. 23.

The IP address was linked to Fox's home in the Glenside section of Abington Township, investigators said.

On May 5, authorities searched his home and discovered that the computer and tower Fox was using were custom-built, they said.

Fox has been charged with 100 felony counts of possessing child pornography, 10 counts of disseminating child pornography, and criminal use of a communications facility.

He was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000, with additional conditions of no contact with minors. Fox posted bail and was released.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 29.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Gets Life In Prison For Home Invasion Robbery, Police Shootout

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced. Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized In Berks County Drug Bust: DA

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and cocaine along with paraphernalia were seized from a 72-year-old man in a Berks County bust, authorities said. Angel M. Torres-Hernandez became the center of an investigation in May, when authorities learned he was allegedly selling cocaine from his home in Reading, Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Saved By Allentown Officer He Was Running From

A suspect dove into the water to elude police — but they jumped in after him to save his life, authorities in Lehigh County said. Officer Phil Shedaker pulled 21-year-old Pablo Acevedo-Santiago from the water in Canal Park around 1 a.m. Friday, July 1, Allentown police said. Patrol officers...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Glenside, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Glenside, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
Daily Voice

Facebook ‘Feud’ Led To Deadly Shooting Of Beloved 9-Year-Old Girl In Trenton: Prosecutor

A Facebook feud led to the deadly March shooting of a beloved nine-year-old girl in Trenton, authorities said, charging the gunman with several additional offenses. Isiah Roberts, 19, is now charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in the shooting of Sequoya Bacon-Jones, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said following a seven-count indictment on Thursday, June 30.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Ip
Daily Voice

Fentanyl Trafficking Network Dismantled In Pre-Dawn NJ Bust: Prosecutor

A fentanyl trafficking network was dismantled by authorities who seized nearly a quarter-pound of the highly-lethal drug, two handguns and several thousand dollars in suspected drug money, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced. The three-month investigation concluded before dawn on June 20 with the execution of search warrants across Phillipsburg,...
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Dies, Firefighter Hurt In Jenkintown Fire

A man died and two firefighters were injured in a fire that tore through a house in Montgomery County Friday, July 1. The blaze broke out at a Summit Avenue in Jenkintown around 7:30 p.m., where a man was rescued from the second floor, CBS3 reports. He later died at a local hospital.
JENKINTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Repeat Walmart Thief Nabbed In Philly: Police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man accused in a string of Walmart robberies was arrested in Philadelphia after a recent incident, authorities said. Jamell A. Oglesby was nabbed Wednesday, June 29 after he was spotted in the black Lexus ES 250 that Bensalem police say was involved in the robberies. Oglesby and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed After Robbery Of Pharmacy In Yorktown

Three suspects who ransacked a pharmacy during a robbery in Northern Westchester are in custody after a manhunt, authorities announced. The incident happened on Thursday, June 30 at around 4:20 p.m. at the Yorktown Pharmacy on Commerce Street. When police identified the trio’s car and attempted to pull them over,...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Warrant Issued For 'Armed and Dangerous' Delco Gunman

Authorities seeking the public's help in locating a man caught on surveillance video shooting at a vehicle in Delaware County. Tristan A. Long, 26, fired two shots at a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue and Melrose Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Friday, June 10, East Lansdowne police said. Although the victim was...
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Delco Gas Station Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a man Saturday, June 25 at a gas station in Delaware County, authorities said. Responding officers discovered the victim around 10:40 p.m. at the Exxon gas station on Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne, local police said. The victim was...
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA
Daily Voice

Atlantic County Man Arrested In Shooting: Police

A 23-year-old man from Atlantic County has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Jerome Ford as the suspect involved in the shooting, Atlantic City police said. Ford was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, in...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy