The Sangamon County Historical Society has awarded monetary grants to assist with local preservation projects. The Friends of the Original Leland Farm House will get $1,000 for improvements to the “summer kitchen” that was recently moved from the site of the historic farm. The structure was relocated to Washington Park, where it will be displayed to tell the story of the farmhouse used by several prominent 19th-Century Springfield families.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO