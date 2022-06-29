ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man sentenced in connection to Cleveland officer’s murder

By Ed Gallek, Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1sX6_0gPv6wZ800

**Related Video Above: Funeral held for Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek in January.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who was arrested while driving the vehicle of a Cleveland police officer hours after his murder has been sentenced to prison.

I-Team: Jailhouse phone calls, confession could lead to justice in Cleveland officer’s murder

Cuyahoga County Judge John J. Russo sentenced Anthony Butler to three years after he pled guilty to failure to comply, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business for being caught in the car stolen from officer Shane Bartek who was carjacked and murdered on New Year’s Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsJZy_0gPv6wZ800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yv8hV_0gPv6wZ800

When facing a judge back in January following his arrest, Butler made clear “I had nothing to do with the officer being killed.”

Butler was not charged or convicted in the murder of the officer.

Butler also pled guilty to unauthorized use of motor vehicle in a separate Rocky River case.

A trial could happen as soon as this summer for Tamara McLoyd who is charged in the officer’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky River, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Cleveland father arrested for death of his infant child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, they have arrested the father of a 13-week-old infant who died on June 25. Police said approximately 9 am, officers responded to MetroHealth Medical Center for a call for a deceased baby. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s website, the victim...
Cleveland.com

Lorain County grand jury indicts man accused of fatal stabbing, carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Lorain County grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against a man accused of fatally stabbing and carjacking another man. Glenn Bragg, 45, of Lorain, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in the death of 68-year-old John Jarnagin, according to police and Lorain County Common Pleas Court records.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cleveland Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Morning Journal

Glenn Bragg indicted on murder charges in Lorain stabbing

The Lorain man arrested in the May 17 carjacking and murder of John Jarnagin was indicted on aggravated murder and eight additional counts, according to court filings. A Lorain County grand jury indicted Glenn Franklin Bragg, 45, of Lorain, on charges of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in documents filed June 30 at the Lorain Justice Center.
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

28-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — A 28-year-old Cleveland man was killed in Euclid on Thursday night. According to Euclid Police, Robert Jamal White was fatally shot in an incident that occurred on Priday Ave. shortly before midnight on Thursday. No arrests have been made at this time.
EUCLID, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy