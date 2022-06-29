Man sentenced in connection to Cleveland officer’s murder

**Related Video Above: Funeral held for Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek in January.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who was arrested while driving the vehicle of a Cleveland police officer hours after his murder has been sentenced to prison.

Cuyahoga County Judge John J. Russo sentenced Anthony Butler to three years after he pled guilty to failure to comply, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business for being caught in the car stolen from officer Shane Bartek who was carjacked and murdered on New Year’s Eve.

When facing a judge back in January following his arrest, Butler made clear “I had nothing to do with the officer being killed.”

Butler was not charged or convicted in the murder of the officer.

Butler also pled guilty to unauthorized use of motor vehicle in a separate Rocky River case.

A trial could happen as soon as this summer for Tamara McLoyd who is charged in the officer’s death.

