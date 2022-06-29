ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Could Tuscaloosa ban the use of 'novelty' fireworks?

By Jason Morton, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 6 days ago

State law changes have caught up with city code permissions to allow the use of certain fireworks for local residents.

But Tuscaloosa officials said they intend to monitor the damage and injuries caused by these “novelty” fireworks and, if necessary, pass their own laws to eliminate their usage within the city limit.

These permissions extend only to non-aerial fireworks – sparklers, smoke bombs, and black or colored “snakes,” for example – which local regulations have permitted for years.

Related news: Where to watch fireworks on July 4th in Tuscaloosa

Recently, the Alabama Legislature passed similar legislation that will now allow these types of fireworks to be sold in local stores, both in and outside municipal limits, not just the roadside fireworks stands that pop up outside of Tuscaloosa around the Independence Day and New Year’s holidays.

In attempting to incorporate the state law with city code, City Attorney Scott Holmes found what he described as a “logic black hole.” Fireworks were banned under the local fire code regulations, but some – specifically the “Division 1.4G” fireworks – were permitted, he said.

Thunder on the Mountain: Birmingham to host Fourth of July fireworks display

These are the same classification of fireworks that Alabama law now allows but permits local municipalities to ban if they so choose.

“I think if we want to prohibit those novelty types of fireworks, we need to clear up our code,” Holmes said.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief Randy Smith said he took no issue with the outright ban of all personal-use fireworks.

Citing national statistics, Smith said 16,000 fires are sparked annually because of fireworks – locally, they lead to about four or five responses each year, he said – while firework-related injuries jumped from 10,000 across the U.S. in 2019 to 15,600 in 2020.

“Our largest concern is injuries,” Smith said.

Firework usage also leads to spikes in police calls.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said complaints from residents come in all night on holidays that involve fireworks.

Officers respond regularly to calls related to fireworks and gunshots, he said.

And, while the loud, explosive, and flight-based fireworks are prohibited in Tuscaloosa, the first visit by police usually results in just a warning.

Repeated visits, though, can result in citations and the confiscation of the fireworks on hand.

“We may not be able to respond right away depending on what we have going on, but we will check them all off the list,” Blankley said.

Residents are urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 205-349-2121 to report excessive fireworks usage and 911 if there is a fireworks-related emergency.

But one way to escape any kind of complaints is to attend the city of Tuscaloosa’s “ Celebration on the River ” on Monday, where professionals will handle the fireworks display.

Set for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, this free, family-friendly event is open to the public and will include live music, kids’ activities, and fireworks.

But for those who still wish to celebrate at their homes, District 1 Councilman Matthew Wilson urged caution.

“Maintain,” he said, “and be safe.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Could Tuscaloosa ban the use of 'novelty' fireworks?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Tutwiler Hall imploded at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama is imploding Julia Tutwiler Hall, a 13-story dormitory that has housed more than 50,000 women since its opening in 1968. Watch the Fourth of July implosion above. Birmingham-based D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company and Dykon Explosive Demolition Corporation from Bixby, Oklahoma were hired...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified as a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa County has claimed two lives. According to troopers, both people were injured when the Tacoma pickup of Chance Mizzell, 25, of Woodstock, collided head-on with the Mazda3 of Cameron Parks, 24, of Madison. The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on I-59 near the 84 mile marker, two miles south of Brookwood city limits.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

A conversation with Birmingham Chief of Police, Scott Thurmond—hear his thoughts

Although Chief Scott Thurmond is a Birmingham Police Department veteran, he recently stepped into a new role as Chief of Police this past January. What does this Chief have up his sleeve? We sat down with him to discover his thoughts on the state of Birmingham, proactivity on fighting violent crimes and how initiatives are helping Birmingham become a safer, better place.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Cullman woman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Janet Roberson was last seen around St. Joseph in northwest Cullman in the early afternoon Wednesday. Roberson was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink floral top. If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-734-1434.
CULLMAN, AL
philadelphiaobserver.com

2 Alabama White Women Charged for Video Threatening To ‘Shoot a N—– In Walmart’

A McCalla, Alabama, white woman was charged with a disorderly conduct misdemeanor on Thursday, in relation to making racist death threats on social media against Black people in Tuscaloosa. Sydney Angela Holder, 20, allegedly posted a video that she’ll “shoot a n—– in Walmart,” according to a press release from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Birmingham City#Firework#The Alabama Legislature
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Suspect who shot two Alabama deputies arrested

UPDATE 6/30/2022 2:38 p.m.: According to ALEA, Austin Patrick Hall was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Hall has been placed in a local jail. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is issuing a blue alert after two Alabama deputies were shot in Bibb County, Alabama on Wednesday, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No. Birmingham police today are investigating a shooting in Ensley. See video of the scene above. Officers responded to the 1800 block of 19th Street Ensley shortly after 11 a.m. and arrived to find one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

'A true hero': Organ donor honor walk for slain Bibb Co. Deputy Brad Johnson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of officers and loved ones lined the halls of UAB Hospital in Birmingham Thursday afternoon to honor slain Bibb County, Alabama Sheriff's Deputy Brad Johnson, who died Thursday one day after being shot in the line of duty. Johnson, who was an organ donor, was moved through the hospital to the Legacy of Hope donation site after being taken off life support. Watch the emotional video of his 'Honor Walk' that was shared by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

1 person dead in Birmingham car fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a overturned vehicle that resulted in the death one person Thursday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Jefferson Ave SW. According to officials on the scene a van went off the road, flipped and crashed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wbrc.com

Woman killed in wreck on I-59 NB in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed yesterday on the intestate after her vehicle rear-ended a utility trailer. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 37-year-old Chalon Jumese Hinton struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a truck that had come to a stop due to traffic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two killed in double shooting in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on June 29. Greene County Coroner Ron Smith said this happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 53. The victims died at Greene County Hospital. Authorities say a suspect is in custody.
EUTAW, AL
AL.com

Three new tenants coming to Birmingham’s The Summit later this year

Three new retail outlets will be joining the lineup at Birmingham’s The Summit later this year. Owner Bayer Properties today announced women’s fashion franchise Evereve will open its first Alabama location, while denim apparel retailer Buckle and jewelry store Pandora will have their second Birmingham locations at the lifestyle center.
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy