Montgomery County, TX

DNA testing leads to 20-year-old cold case murder conviction in Montgomery County

By Jose R. Gonzalez
The Courier
 3 days ago
Genealogical DNA testing helped convict a Tomball man this week for the 2002 fatal shooting of a husband and father he was robbing at an Oak Ridge North gas...

The Courier

