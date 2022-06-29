TROOPERS INVESTIGATING THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER

State Police are out in full force this extended holiday weekend to make sure that roads across the state are safe. Members of State Police Troop A will be on patrol this weekend through the holiday weekend through Monday, July 4th. Last year, state police from Troop A, which covers most of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties and all of Cambria and Somerset counties, initiated 1206 traffic stops and investigated 34 crash investigations. While there were no fatalities from those crashes, 16 people were injured. Police also say that 6 of the crashes were alcohol-related. Police also arrested 29 individuals for Driving Under the Influence.
Comments / 1