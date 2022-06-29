ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

TROOPERS INVESTIGATING THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER

By Hometown5
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

Troopers are seeking assistance from the public with identifying the suspect and suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle offered for sale at a used car lot in Indiana County. On June 19, 2022 at...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 1

wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DUI, THEFTS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Punxsutawney man was arrested for DUI for an incident back in May in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the Sheetz at 4th and Philadelphia Street for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle. Police discovered 26-year-old Cory Geer was in the car in an intoxicated state. He was arrested and later released to a sober adault. He is charged with two counts of DUI and one summary traffic violation through district judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

STATE POLICE OUT IN FULL FORCE FOR JULY 4TH WEEKEND

State Police are out in full force this extended holiday weekend to make sure that roads across the state are safe. Members of State Police Troop A will be on patrol this weekend through the holiday weekend through Monday, July 4th. Last year, state police from Troop A, which covers most of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties and all of Cambria and Somerset counties, initiated 1206 traffic stops and investigated 34 crash investigations. While there were no fatalities from those crashes, 16 people were injured. Police also say that 6 of the crashes were alcohol-related. Police also arrested 29 individuals for Driving Under the Influence.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County DUI Task Force on the lookout for impaired driving

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officers from the Blair County DUI Task Force will be out and about this week looking for impaired drivers to ensure the safety of others. The task force will be conducting three different types of events in order to try to prevent liquor law violations. Sobriety checkpoints will be well lit […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 men charged for organized home burglary in Meyersdale

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of men from Somerset County have been charged for an alleged home burglary that was planned and executed on June 13. The burglary happened at the 300 block of Olinger Street in Meyersdale Borough around 3:45 a.m., according to charges filed. The alleged burglars include 19-year-old Tylor Ritchey, […]
MEYERSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police accuse Arnold man of selling drugs after crack, scales found in Cheez-It box during raid

An Arnold man was accused of dealing drugs after police said they found nearly 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, scales, guns and cash when they raided his home. Aaron Robert Hughes Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of Constitution Boulevard was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARNOLD, PA
WJAC TV

Fire Chief: Police investigating arson at abandoned Hornerstown building

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police are investigating a morning fire at an abandoned building in the Hornerstown-section of the city as arson, according to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler. 911 officials say crews were dispatched to the blaze, located along the 800 block of Horner Street, around 9:30...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Using Counterfeit Bills at Dollar General

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to pay for his purchases at the Dollar General store in New Bethlehem with counterfeit money. According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed the following criminal charges against...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Faces Charges for Sending Harassing Texts, Emails

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing criminal charges for reportedly sending multiple harassing text messages and emails to a known male victim less than a day after she was told not to by Punxsutawney-based State Police. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police on June...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wdadradio.com

AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN BLAIRSVILLE

UPDATE: Police chief Lou Sacco said that the victims, who remain unidentified at this time, are continuing to receive treatment at Allegheny General Hospital, and the investigation into Thursday’s crash is on-going. WHAT WE FIRST REPORTED. Two people were injured in a crash late Thursday morning at one of...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA WOMEN TO SERVE PROBATION FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

Two Indiana women charged with animal cruelty were sentenced this morning in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas during a criminal call hearing. Court documents say 23-year-olds Decosta Neal Bobak and Kyleigh Lower will each pay costs and fines while serving one year of probation for misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals. The two were charged by Indiana Borough Police as they were conducting an unrelated investigation on February 16th of this year when officers noticed a malnourished dog in the area of North Fourth Street. Officers returned the next day with criminal investigators and through an animal welfare investigation, they found two malnourished dogs at 71 North Fourth Street that also had visible sores. The two dogs were confined in a pen where animal waste was visible, and one dog was being maintained in a location without any heat. The dogs were voluntarily surrendered at that point, and both Bobak and Lower were charged with cruelty to animals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING HIT-AND-RUN

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened on Tuesday. Police say that the accident happened in the 300 block of Church Street at 3:24 PM. A legally parked and unoccupied vehicle was parked in a parking lot of 398 Church Street and was hit by a black-in-color pickup truck. The parked vehicle took on light damage. The offending vehicle will likely have damage to the rear bumper and/or tailgate.
INDIANA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in Westmoreland County crime spree to stand trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -  A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

DUI charges filed against Pa. state rep following car crash earlier this month

Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned DUI charges have been filed against a Pennsylvania state representative following a crash in Fayette County earlier this month. Pennsylvania state Rep. Matt Dowling's blood-alcohol level was .272, more than three times the legal limit, following the June 4 crash, according to state police.
WTAJ

Police: Man busted with crystal meth after cops were called on him

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing drug charges after police said they found 2.2 oz. of suspected crystal meth on him as well as other drug paraphernalia. On June 27, Tyrone Borough police were called to a home on East 16th Street for a report of a man, 30-year-old Michael McNeal, […]
TYRONE, PA

