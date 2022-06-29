ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WSDOT wants you to prepare for Fourth of July travel

By Vincent Saglimbeni
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Travel is expected to pick up for Fourth of July weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released its travel charts to help plan your travels.

WSDOT expects travel to increase on many of the key routes in Washington, including I-5, I-90 and ferry service throughout the Puget Sound and San Juan Islands.

Travel charts will not be produced for those traveling to Canada due to the closure of the border for the last two years due to the pandemic. You must have proof of vaccination to cross the Canadian border.

Here are some tips provided by WSDOT for those traveling this holiday weekend:

  • Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.
  • Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.
  • Follow WSDOT’s social media accounts, such as several Twitter accounts and the agency Facebook page.
  • Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.
  • Have a backup outdoor destination if your first choice is full. If parking lots are full, find an alternative site and never park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway.
  • Allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing or distraction.
  • Carry extra food and water as well as extra masks and hand sanitizer as an added precaution for emergencies or unexpected stops.

Most construction on highways will pause through Fourth of July weekend, starting on July 1. Revive I-5 work in Seattle will take place from 9:30 p.m. on July 1 through 6:30 a.m. on July 4. WSDOT is asking travelers in that area to give space for emergency repair crews and to be alert for new lane shifts or work zone staging areas that might still be in place.

For those traveling on Snoqualmie Pass, there will be no construction or lane closures planned on I-90 from July 1 to July 5. Travelers should still expect eastbound delays on June 30 and westbound delays on July 5 given holiday weekend traffic.

Weekend toll rates will be put in effect for those traveling in the Puget Sound on SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel July 2-4. I-405 express toll lanes will be open this weekend and on the 4th of July.

For those traveling on ferries, you should expect long waiting times. You can expect peek ferry times to be heading westbound on June 30 and July 1 and eastbound on July 4 and July 5.

WSDOT says to check sailing schedules for timetables on travel as well as check out the Washington State Ferries website for more information.

For those traveling on trains, you are encouraged to purchase tickets early and arrive to the station one hour before departure.

