Police arrests 2 following weekend BART train shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Two suspects have been arrested on charges stemming from a shooting aboard a Bay Area Rapid Transit train last week, police announced in a release on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on June 25 aboard a BART train at the West Oakland station. Two people were seen fighting, which eventually led to gunfire and one individual allegedly "shot or grazed" by a bullet. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for “minor injuries,” according to the BART police log. The other person fled before officers arrived.

No other details about the incident have been released.

BART officer Francisco Rodriguez was patrolling the Montgomery Street station on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. when he recognized a man and woman wanted for questioning for the shooting. The two people, 27-year-old Selvin Lopez and 18-year-old Jeysi Sotoguzman, were taken into custody without incident and transferred to Alameda County Jail in Dublin.

They were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, conspiracy, possession for sales of narcotics, carrying a firearm while possessing narcotics. Lopez was also charged with committing a felony while out on bail or release from incarceration.

No other information about the investigation was available.

