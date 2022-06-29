Bison gores man at Yellowstone, second this season

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – On Monday, a 34-year-old man was injured while visiting Yellowstone National Park when a bison gored him, park officials shared.

The Colorado man was with his family on a boardwalk near Old Faithful when a bull bison charged the group, the park shared in a press release .

But instead of leaving the area, they stayed, and the bison charged once more, at which point the main was gored, the park said.

Officials have shared that the man was taken to an Idaho hospital after sustaining an injury to his arm, but no further information about his condition has been released.

Yellowstone has continued to make headlines as the park has seen record flooding, closing its northern park for the season.

The park also shared that earlier this year, another visitor ended up "getting too close" to another bison that ended up "responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual."

That incident occurred on May 30 and involved an Ohio woman who was tossed 10 feet in the air by a bison she approached near Old Faithful, NBC News reported.

Park recommendations are that visitors stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, including elk, bison, and moose. When it comes to bears and wolves, the recommendation is 100 yards.

