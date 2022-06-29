'Today' show's Al Roker visits Detroit RiverWalk, talks coney dogs, staying in shape

Move over Detroit-style pizza. For TV's celebrity weatherman, Al Roker, it's the coney dog that defines the city.

"It's almost like the coney is to Detroit as the cheesesteak is to Philadelphia," he said Wednesday, as fans came from across Michigan – even by boat – to catch a glimpse of the NBC star bringing his "Family Style with Al Roker" to the Motor City. Fans lined the RiverWalk, which was voted the No.1 riverwalk in the country by USA Today.

"The coney is a pretty big deal here," he said. "We decided let's come to Detroit where everybody talks about their favorite hot dog."

"Family Style with Al Roker" appears on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, and the "Today" show website. The restaurants being featured for the Detroit segment are American Coney Island and Chili, Mustard, Onion (CMO).

American Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been open for over 100 years. Its coneys feature steamed buns, natural casing hot dogs, a secret chili sauce, sweet, diced onions and mustard.

Chili Mustard Onions is a vegan coney island that focuses on plant-based ingredients and a vegan-style Cconey dog.

The show also has highlighted New York-style bagels and lox, Chinatown in Butte, Montana, and recently, international foods in Austin, Texas.

"The premise of the show is that we go from city to city here in America, looking more at family-owned restaurants. Here's a family that's been a part of the community and has created a legacy and then we look at the legacy-type restaurants," Roker said. "We look at people who are taking those iconic foods and doing something different with them but trying to stay to that heritage."

Growing up in a Jamaican but somewhat Bohemian family in New York City, Roker, who came from a family of six kids, ate things like hot dogs or cubed steak because it worked best economically.

He did have a suggestion on how to go hot dog crazy yet still keep off the pounds: " You can have those things. Just don't eat a lot of it."

Roker also says walking is one of the easiest ways to stay in shape and it's good for you mentally.

"I really enjoy it," he said, "not just for the physical benefits but I really do like the mental benefits of getting out."

Fans who turned out for Wednesday's event said they were happy to see Detroit in the spotlight.

Patricia Jackson, 64, of Detroit, has been a volunteer with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for 10 years.

"I like showing people the best of Detroit and I think this riverfront is the best thing Detroit has going on right now," Jackson said. "I love the riverfront."

Marie Morris, 68, of Detroit, said she also believes Detroit deserves all the support and love it can get.

American Coney Island , 111 Michigan Ave., is located at Lafayette intersection in Detroit.

Chili Mustard Onion s, 3411 Brush St., is located in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Today' show's Al Roker visits Detroit RiverWalk, talks coney dogs, staying in shape