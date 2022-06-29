ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

6-30-22 fdl fire chief pinning ceremony

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFond du Lac Fire Chief Erik Gerritson has been sworn into office. A pinning ceremony was held Wednesday at the South Main Street Fire Station. The Fond...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Gas leak in Neenah removes residents from their homes early Friday

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in the City of Neenah evacuated around 24 individuals from a neighborhood on Friday morning. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m., the Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue was sent to the 1300 Block of Breezewood Lane for a report of a gas leak.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 fdl weekly construction update

Military Road from Western Avenue to Superior Street – WI DOT Northeast Region. Stage 1: Weather pending, the end of the day on Friday, July 8th Military and Western intersection will be open to traffic as a three-way stop condition. Military Road to the south remains closed. Stage 2:...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Seymour PD search for woman, pickup truck owner

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Can you help the Seymour Police Department?. On Friday, the department shared on Facebook that they are looking to identify the woman and owner of the pickup truck depicted in the photo below. Officers have not released further information about this situation. If you have...
SEYMOUR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinning#Fdl#Canada#Waupun
radioplusinfo.com

6-30-22 fdl intersection closed

A Fond du Lac intersection will be closed Thursday to allow for the installation of a water main. Fond du Lac Public Works says the intersection at Martin Avenue and 14th Street will be closed through the end of the day.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 holiday traffic safety

Area law enforcement will be out in force this Independence Day Holiday weekend. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s sergeant Brennan Wagner says motorists need to pay attention to the road and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. “We will be out, the state patrol will be out. We also have some scheduled federal grant time (enforcement campaigns) around the travel weekend starting July first,” Wagner told WFDL news.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 mayville business unveils renovated store under main street makeover

A Mayville business has unveiled their renovated store following the completion of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s seventh annual Main Street Makeover contest. Fred’s Beds has been working with the staffs at Wisconsin Main Street and Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. since January on interior and exterior improvements thanks to a $10,000 grant from WEDC’s Main Street Makeover program. Interior improvements include new windows, lighting, counter, repainted walls and new decorations. Outside, there’s a new storefront with new planters, a new awning and signage. “Having the renewed look and cleaning up the building, which was always our intention, shows that we’re investing in the downtown,” said Jeff. “It’s important to us that the downtown has good-looking buildings, and I think it sets a good example for other businesses and people in the community. Maybe seeing this happen will make them more interested in doing something similar.” Freds Beds was eligible for the makeover as a business in one of Wisconsin’s 34 Main Street communities. The Andeses applied in 2021 as well but their store, then operating on a part-time, appointment-only basis while the couple both worked full-time jobs, came up short in the competition. Expanded hours and the Andeses’ greater commitment to the business allowed Freds Beds to win the $10,000 award this year.
MAYVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
seehafernews.com

Another Major Road Construction Project Announced in Sheboygan

A major road construction project has been announced for the northwest side of Sheboygan. Starting next week Tuesday (July 5th), the three-quarter-mile stretch of North Avenue from North Taylor and Calumet Drives will be closed off to through traffic to allow for the repairing of sanitary and storm sewers. Crews...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. wholesaler loses license over odometer tampering

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia Co. automotive wholesaler lost its license after allegedly rolling back the odometers on vehicles it purchased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday. The Arlington-based company, Motorworks LLC, had its license revoked on May 11, the WisDOT explained; however, the agency waited until the...
ARLINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bail set for trio accused of kidnapping man in Madison, killing him near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set significant bail amounts Friday for three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage last month. All three defendants — 28-year-old Jesse Freiberg, 38-year-old Laura Johnson, and 21-year-old Ja’Kenya Patty — face one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Judge Troy Cross...
PORTAGE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bear killed in Hale Interchange, tow driver recalls scene

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Body camera footage shows sheriff's deputies responding to a crash involving a bear on I-43 in the Hale Interchange June 22. The tow truck driver called to clear the road said he initially thought it was a joke. Just hours earlier, a viewer spotted a black bear...
FRANKLIN, WI
whby.com

Bear wanders through Town of Algoma neighborhood (VIDEO)

ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
ALGOMA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy