6-30-22 fdl fire chief pinning ceremony

A Mayville business has unveiled their renovated store following the completion of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s seventh annual Main Street Makeover contest. Fred’s Beds has been working with the staffs at Wisconsin Main Street and Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. since January on interior and exterior improvements thanks to a $10,000 grant from WEDC’s Main Street Makeover program. Interior improvements include new windows, lighting, counter, repainted walls and new decorations. Outside, there’s a new storefront with new planters, a new awning and signage. “Having the renewed look and cleaning up the building, which was always our intention, shows that we’re investing in the downtown,” said Jeff. “It’s important to us that the downtown has good-looking buildings, and I think it sets a good example for other businesses and people in the community. Maybe seeing this happen will make them more interested in doing something similar.” Freds Beds was eligible for the makeover as a business in one of Wisconsin’s 34 Main Street communities. The Andeses applied in 2021 as well but their store, then operating on a part-time, appointment-only basis while the couple both worked full-time jobs, came up short in the competition. Expanded hours and the Andeses’ greater commitment to the business allowed Freds Beds to win the $10,000 award this year.

MAYVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO