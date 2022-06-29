ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA pitcher Thatcher Hurd transfers to LSU baseball

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

UCLA pitcher Thatcher Hurd has transferred to LSU baseball , he announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Hurd, a freshman, recorded a 1.06 ERA and had 48 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched before suffering a pars defect — a stress fracture in his lower back — that ended his season in April.

"New chapter… Let’s Geaux," Hurd wrote.

Hurd is the sixth player to come to the Tigers through the transfer portal this offseason. He joins NC State first baseman Tommy White, Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little, Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake, Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young and Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda.

CARTER YOUNG TO LSU: LSU baseball adds Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young from the transfer portal

WES JOHNSON LSU CONTRACT: Here's what LSU baseball is paying new pitching coach Wes Johnson, ex-Minnesota Twins coach

EXAMINING LSU BASEBALL'S ROSTER: Examining LSU baseball's 2023 roster: Who is gone? Who is back? Who will step up?

If he is healthy for the start of the season, Hurd would add much-needed support to an LSU rotation that could use a makeover.

The Tigers' rotation struggled to provide consistent production and faltered in the NCAA Tournament. During the Hattiesburg Regional, LSU only had one starter go more than three innings across four games.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: UCLA pitcher Thatcher Hurd transfers to LSU baseball

