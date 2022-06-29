ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters direct anger over Louisiana's abortion ban at legislative leaders in Lafayette

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

About 20 people protesting Louisiana's trigger law that outlaws abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest gathered Wednesday outside a One Acadiana event where lawmakers touted their accomplishments in the Legislative Session.

Among the Lafayette legislative leaders protesters specifically called out on the South Louisiana Community College campus were Republican Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette and Republican House committee Chairman Jean-Paul Coussan.

Bailey Viator was among the protesters, holding a "We won't go back" sign in black and red letters. Viator said she came to advocate for change in the state.

"This is going to be a death sentence for rape victims and victims of incest," she said. "It will come down on all of us women, trans-people, non-binary people, Black people, white people, Hispanic people. That's why it is so important to make our voices known."

Louisiana's 2006 trigger law designed to ban abortion if the Supreme Court ever reversed Roe v. Wade as it did Friday was updated through Senate Bill 342 in the most recent Legislative Session.

Louisiana's three abortion clinics in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport all closed Friday, but reopened this week after a New Orleans state judge put a hold on the trigger law after the Shreveport clinic filed a lawsuit.

A hearing is set July 8.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the updated trigger law on June 21.

"My position on abortion has been unwavering," Edwards said. "I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact. This does not belie my belief that there should be an exception to the prohibition on abortion for victims of rape and incest."

Protesters chanted "SB 342 is dangerous" and "healthcare is a human right" as lawmakers left the One Acadiana meeting.

As Cortez and Coussan were escorted out by Lafayette Police Department officers, chants included "Who supported SB 342? Page Cortez. Who does he work for? Us."

Neither Cortez nor Coussan interacted with the crowd.

Since Friday's Supreme Court reversal protests have been popping up across Lafayette.

The announcement Friday placed the right to abortion in the hands of each state.

Louisiana's trigger law does make an exception to save a pregnant person's life and for the termination of ectopic pregnancies, which are where the fetus develops outside the uterus and can't survive.

Pregnant persons are exempt from prosecution in the trigger law, but doctors who perform illegal abortions could face up to 15 years in prison.

C onnect with WaTeasa Freeman by email wfreeman@theadvertiser.com, Twitter @wateasaf TikTok @theadvertisereats

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Protesters direct anger over Louisiana's abortion ban at legislative leaders in Lafayette

