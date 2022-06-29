ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Safety first to reduce fireworks fires, say officials and retailers alike

Cover picture for the articleCOOS COUNTY, Ore. - From flitter sparklers to ground spinners, sparks will fly in the coming days as Fourth of July celebrations commence, but officials say while you're celebrating, keep safety in mind. Coos Forest Protective Association District Specialist Jef Chase warns a single spark on grass or a...

kqennewsradio.com

DEL TACO ROSEBURG DESTROYED IN OVERNIGHT FIRE

Del Taco’s Roseburg location was destroyed in an overnight fire early Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said the blaze was reported just after 1:25 a.m. Dispatch received several calls regarding smoke showing from the roof of the commercial structure in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan retires

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan retired from the City Thursday, June 30, after more than 27 years of service that encompassed both of the City’s public safety departments. Bryan said serving as the fire chief since April 1, 2021, has been a great learning experience,...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING

Two transients were cited for littering within one hundred yards of a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:30 p.m. officers contacted the men near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, due to a growing accumulation of trash and debris around and nearby the eagle statue. Officers had been there numerous times in the previous two days in an attempt to contact the culprit.
ROSEBURG, OR
WPFO

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA DEALS WITH THREE FIRES BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
nbc16.com

Church raises funds for here and abroad through fireworks sales

COOS BAY, Ore. - Pastors and parishioners man fireworks tents to raise thousands of dollars to fund churches locally and abroad. Amanda Sirota says she and her husband have been seasonal pastors in Oregon throughout their ministry and they've traveled from northern California to Coos Bay to sell fireworks for Discount Fireworks Superstore.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fourth of July at Mingus Park, July 1

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce website – Fourth of July at Mingus Park, Coos Bay – Presentation of the Flag. Boys Scouts of America at 11:00 am; Fishing ponds, face painting, FREE swimming, family competitions, clowns, kid’s entertainment, horse viewing & petting, Boy Scouts, Furry Friends Therapy Dogs. Crafts and goodie bags, food available, and much more. Fireworks by the City of Coos Bay at dusk on the waterfront. Free swimming at the Mingus Pool from 1:30-4:00 pm. ACTIVITIES AND VENDORS: 11:00- 3:00 pm – Coos bay Fire Axillary- Info Booth & Free Giveaways; Coos Bay Firefighter Volunteer Association & ODFW- Fishing Derby; Coos Bay Fire Dept.- Show & Tell of Fire Truck; Bay Cities Ambulance- Info & Giveaways; Coos Bay Police Dept.- Games, Candy & Prizes; Tender Spirit Ranch- Popcorn, Horse Petting & Info; Coos Art Museum- Face Painting; Coos Bay Public Library- Free Books & Storytelling; Boys Scouts of America- Flag Ceremony & Food Booth; Operation Home Front & American Heritage Girls; Shoreline Community Church- Cotton Candy & Snow Cones; Jump for Fun & Furry Friends; Coos Watershed Association- Lawn Games; Coos Bay Elks # 1160- Info & Giveaways; Too Sweet Photography- Selfie Station; Coos County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse; Special donations made by Coquille Indian Tribe; Coos Forest Protective Association- Smokey The Bear; Fireworks provided by the City of Coos Bay at Dusk on the Water-Front. For more information call 541-269-1191.
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man uses traffic cone, orange vest, homemade sign to collect parking fees

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 35-year-old Roseburg man was cited and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers of the Farmers Market, thereby blocking the roadway.
ROSEBURG, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG CITY BUILDINGS TO CLOSE MONDAY

City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Monday, in observance of the fourth of July Independence Day holiday. A release said City Hall, the Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other buildings will not be open to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Update: Eugene police locate missing woman

UPDATE: 6:46 p.m.- Ruth Skarlatos was found safe and healthy in Bandon, according to EPD. EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police and a local family are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman who was last seen on June 26. The missing woman is Ruth Skarlatos, 68. The...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN TUESDAY NIGHT WRECK

The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN BOOKED FOLLOWING REPORTED DUII INCIDENT

A Roseburg woman was booked into jail following a reported DUII incident early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:55 a.m. an officer stopped a pickup near the intersection of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Miguel and observed signs of impairment. The 29-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly. A juvenile child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE CITED FOR LEASH LAW VIOLATIONS

Three people were cited for leash law violations by Roseburg Police on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. an officer drove into the area of Stewart Park below the disc golf course off of Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The officer’s vehicle was approached by numerous barking dogs. All were uncontrolled. This was in the same area where a disc golfer was bitten last week. Two people were contacted at their camp, where two of the dogs belonged. While the officer was in their camp, their other dogs were running around unsecured. A short time later a third person was contacted in another camp, which was where the other dogs belonged.

