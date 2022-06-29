ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh man sentenced in death of 7-year-old son, Peter Cuacuas

By Matt Spillane, Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
A Newburgh man was sentenced on Monday for his role in the starvation death of his 7-year-old son.

Arturo Cuacuas had admitted that he failed to help his son, Peter, who died on Feb. 10, 2021, after the boy was mistreated by Cuacuas' girlfriend, with whom the boy lived.

Cuacuas, 54, was given an indeterminate sentence of 1 year and 4 months to 4 years behind bars, court records show. Cuacuas previously pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a felony, admitting he noticed Peter's condition deteriorating but failed to help him.

Peter was 37 pounds when he died of malnutrition, an Orange County medical examiner determined. His caregiver, Leticia Bravo, was sentenced on June 21 to 15 years in prison after admitting she under-fed him and neglected to get him medical care. She had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a felony.

Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown sentenced Cuacuas. His lawyer, John Ingrassia, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bravo became Peter's primary caregiver during the 2020-2021 school year. He spent Saturdays at his father's home, but otherwise lived with Bravo, a former child-care provider, at her William Street apartment in the city.

Authorities said Bravo kept Peter locked and hidden in a bedroom, and that he was not logging on for virtual schooling during January 2021, despite school officials having numerous conversations with Bravo.

On Feb. 10, 2021, Cuacuas took Peter to Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a letter read in court during her sentencing, Bravo said she wanted to apologize to Peter "because my actions cost him his life. I am the direct cause of Peter not being with us anymore."

"All he wanted was a mom and I never was that mom he needed," she added. "I pray every night for Peter's forgiveness."

