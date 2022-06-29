ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for June 8 deadly shooting near I-17 and Bell Road in Phoenix

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month near I-17 and Bell Road.

Phoenix police say 25-year-old Torry Taylor was shot and killed on June 8 around 8:30 p.m.

Taylor was reportedly shot by a man during a confrontation near the freeway access road. Taylor then walked to a nearby restaurant where he collapsed, police say.

Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Robert Hernandez, left the area on foot and was not located that night.

Hernandez was eventually located and arrested on June 28. Details on how police were able to locate him were not immediately available.

Hernandez faces several charges including second-degree murder.

ABC 15 News

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near 35th and Grand avenues in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation near 35th and Grand avenues in west Phoenix. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Campbell Avenue for reports of a shooting with multiple victims. When police arrived they located three people with gunshot wounds.
KTAR.com

Police exchange late-night gunfire with man on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix exchanged gunfire with a man late Thursday and later found him wounded at a home, where they took him into custody. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday no one else was injured in the shooting near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road, in the area of the Camelback Ranch spring training complex.
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead following crash in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a 68-year-old woman is dead following a crash on July 1 in south Phoenix. The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. According to police, officers were called to the scene at around 1:00 p.m. for reports of a collision.
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Interstate 17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a man in north Phoenix, authorities said. Robert Hernandez, 24, was booked on charges of second-degree murder and criminal trespassing in the June 8 death of 25-year-old Torry Taylor. Officers responded to a restaurant near Interstate 17...
Nationwide Report

68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel died, 2 people injured after a crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel died, 2 people injured after a crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle crash that also injured two other people on Friday in south Phoenix. The fatal car crash took place in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. The authorities actively responded to the location at about 1:00 p.m. [...]
KOLD-TV

Man with serious brain injury missing from hospital in Queen Creek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man with a traumatic brain injury who went missing on Monday, June 27. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for 43-year-old Kurt “Jr” Holbrook Jr. He was last seen Monday when he was discharged from Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek.
ABC 15 News

Wrong-way driver on I-10 near 43rd Avenue taken into custody

PHOENIX — An alleged wrong-way driver was taken into custody early Friday morning in Phoenix. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say initial reports of the wrong-way driver came in around 3:20 a.m. near I-10 and 43rd Avenue. The driver was reportedly headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of the freeway.
CBS News

Search underway for five suspects who assaulted man walking with family in Glendale on Father's Day

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying five suspects who were involved in the assault of a man walking with his family in Glendale on June 19. As they presumably enjoyed their Father's Day, the family walked by the suspects, who were sitting at an outdoor table of a local business. When the family passed their table, the suspects appeared to blow smoke from whatever they were smoking in their direction, prompting the father to ask them to stop.
fox10phoenix.com

166K fentanyl pills found hidden inside spare tire in Phoenix, woman arrested

PHOENIX - Police say a woman was arrested after officers found thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside a spare tire in Phoenix. According to police, officers working an illegal drug investigation on June 29 made the fentanyl seizure near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Alexa Magana, 20, was...
KTAR.com

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting with Mesa police on Friday

PHOENIX — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting with Mesa police on Friday was identified and booked on multiple charges, authorities said. Paul Newman, 54, faces multiple felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting from the incident that took place around 9:30 p.m. near University Drive and 80th Street, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
12 News

Suspects indicted for attempting to murder Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted two men for allegedly attempting to murder a Phoenix police officer earlier this month. Aaron Luther Ware, 22, and Ahmani Deshawn Gordon, 22, have been formally charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a gun at a structure.
