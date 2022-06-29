ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene woman attacked with acid 3 times in recent months; police say it might be a bias crime

By Zaeem Shaikh
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Eugene woman has been attacked with acid three times in the past three months, with the latest attack coming on Tuesday morning, police said. Detectives are investigating the assaults as a possible bias crime. The woman suffered chemical burns when a man reportedly threw acid on her after...

