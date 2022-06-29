ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Suspect in deadly I-70 shooting officially charged

By Blayke Roznowski
 3 days ago
DENVER — The man arrested for the I-70 shooting that killed Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief John Jaros has officially been charged.

Jaros was driving with his wife and three young kids on eastbound I-70 west of E. Colfax Avenue the day before Father’s Day around 5:30 p.m. when a handful of cars stopped eastbound traffic on I-70, according to the Aurora Police Department. Jaros tried to drive around the stopped traffic, and a man then shot multiple rounds at his car, investigators said.

His family was not hurt, but Jaros was shot and killed .

The Aurora Police Department later arrested Jeremy Jacob Rocha , 20, at his family’s home in Commerce City, according to Major Crimes Homicide Unit Lt. Robert Wesner.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday Rocha has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder with a sentence enhancer of crime of violence.

Aurora police previously said street racing might have been a factor at the time of the shooting. The drivers involved in the street racing have been contacted and all are cooperating with police, according to Wesner.

A fund has been set up to help Jaros' family at the Bank of Estes Park. Donations for the family can be made by mail or in-person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account.

By mail:
The Bank of Estes Park
c/o The Jaros Family Fund Account
P.O. Box 2390
Estes Park, CO 80517

Two verified GoFundMe accounts are also helping the family. You can find one here and a second one here .

Rocha is next scheduled to appear in court on July 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Jones Joseph
3d ago

It’s a shame that the victims wife and children had to witness that. I’m praying for their emotional healing.

