Newark picks Metzger as city's next fire chief

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Brandon Metzger, the city's deputy fire chief, will become the city of Newark's fire chief next week, Mayor Jeff Hall announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Connor, the previous chief, left his position earlier this year after he was selected to become Plain Township's next assistant fire chief .

Metzger has been the city's deputy fire chief since May 2017, when the position was first created. He was hired by the city as a firefighter in 2003 and previously held the rank of lieutenant and captain before becoming the division's second in command.

According to a press release from Newark, Metzger is a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of the Ohio Fire Executive Program. He is also credentialed through the Ohio Fire Chief's Association and serves as a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Ohio Society of Fire Service Instructors.

Metzer has served as the executive officer in charge of the emergency medical services division, human resources division/compliance division, and physical resources division while at Newark Division of Fire. He is a firefighter/paramedic, EMS and fire instructor, state-certified fire safety inspector, and CPR instructor.

He also currently serves on the Central Ohio Technical College advisory committee for the fire science program and works with the Boys and Girls Club of Newark.

One other internal applicant - David Decker - also interviewed for the job. The requirements were established as a current deputy or assistant chief in the fire department.

More: Newark looking internally for next fire chief

Hall said he was proud of Metzger's selection as fire chief.

"Brandon brings great knowledge, tremendous people skills, drive and forward thinking, everything imperative as we continue to move our great city forward," Hall said.

Metzger will be sworn in as fire chief in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city hall council chambers.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark picks Metzger as city's next fire chief

IN THIS ARTICLE
Delaware Gazette

BW officials recount graduation ceremony

SUNBURY — The class of 2022 was among the topics of discussion at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on June 16, the board’s first since graduation. Board member Sherri Dorsch was the first to mention the district’s graduation ceremony, which took place back on May 21.
SUNBURY, OH
