ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

It's cat adoption month. Here's what you need to know about finding a feline friend

By Alex Anteau, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fvWG_0gPv1hkW00

Jill Fishburn met Anais at a difficult time.

Anais was a stray cat, recently taken off the streets and living in a foster home with five other animals. She didn’t get along with other cats and would cope by breaking and peeing on things. It was not a good living arrangement for Anais, or her caretakers, and she needed help.

Originally, Fishburn’s partner was skeptical. The pair was still grieving from the loss of their pet and Anais’ kitten, Alphonse, who recently passed away from feline infectious peritoma. Fishburn’s partner worried about fostering a difficult cat, but Fishburn wanted to “do it for Alphonse.”

Eventually her partner agreed, and when Anais came to stay with them, she never left.

“[Fostering Anais] ended up being one of the most amazing experiences of our lives, to the point where we did actually foster-fail her,” Fishburn said. Foster-failing is a term for cat fosters who end up adopting the cats they foster.

In case you missed it:'Spontaneous monsterfication': The creative process behind theme art for AthFest 2022

In case you missed it:Habitat for Humanity is building smaller homes in Athens. Here's what it could mean.

Since then, Fishburn, now a coordinator at Circle of Friends Animals Society, has fostered more than 150 kittens over the course of almost seven years.

The Kitten Season Conundrum

June is National Cat Adoption month. Up north, it is also part of kitten season — a period between March and October where shelters experience an increase in kitten intake.

However, according to Crystal Evans, a veterinary technician and clinic coordinator at the Athens Area Humane Society, there is no kitten season in the South, but disease transmission still goes up during the warmer months.

As a result, kittens are born year-round in the South and animal shelters struggle to keep up with demand for housing and medical care. Securing adequate space, staff and funding are consistent challenges and fosters play a vital role in making sure animals can find homes.

According to Fishburn, “kill” and “no-kill” shelters are different in that “kill” shelters must accept all animals that are brought to them and have to use euthanasia for population control if they run out of space. Most publicly funded shelters are “kill shelters” and most shelters are publicly funded.

“It’s not their fault,” Fishburn said. “They love animals and they’re doing everything they can. That’s why they work in that environment.”

When animal fosters temporarily house animals in their home, they create a safe space for that animal to live while freeing up a spot in a shelter for another one in need.

Shelters typically provide resources to facilitate fostering like food, supplies and veterinary care. Some, like the Athens Area Humane Society, also offer other services for the community, like low-cost basic veterinary care to those who can’t afford it and a Trap, Neuter, Return, or TNR program.

Trap, Neuter, Return

According to Evans, not all cats taken off the street are good candidates for adoption.

Those cats used to be referred to as “feral cats” because they weren’t socialized around humans when they were younger. In recent years there’s been a push to fight the stigma around the word feral by referring to them as “community cats.”

Evans wrote that if socialized in time, kittens born to community cats can still make wonderful pets. However, if a cat was never socialized around humans, it will likely never want to become a housecat.

In case you missed it:Athens transgender community braces for fallout of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

At the Humane Society, cats that aren’t socially good candidates for adoption as indoor pets are humanely trapped, brought to the clinic, sterilized, vaccinated and then given any additional medical attention they need.

Then, they get an “ear tip” — the painless, surgical removal of the tip of the ear (most often the left) while they are still under anesthesia. This is a universal indicator that a cat has been sterilized and vaccinated against rabies and is required by most county ordinances if a cat doesn’t wear a collar with a rabies vaccination tag. The cat is then returned to the location or colony (group of cats) it came from.

According to Del Peterson, an Athens Area Humane Society employee and active TNR participant, “There’s just not enough homes to feasibly house every cat so [TNR] is a way to keep populations down and disease from spreading.”

Petersen said that the process takes a while and begins by regularly feeding the cat to gain its trust and get it comfortable with eating at the same location. If Petersen sees a cat at least three times, they know they can set a trap and most likely catch the cat. Afterwards, they bring the cat to the Humane Society to get medical treatment and if it isn’t a good candidate for adoption, it is released back into the wild.

“In my last neighborhood I ended up catching a girl that was really malnourished and scraggly and she did not look very good,” Petersen said. “And then within a couple months of me releasing her, she had gained weight and looked better. She was like a completely different cat.”

Volunteers like Petersen and Fishburn feel that there’s still work to be done, but their efforts still have their rewards.

“I took in a feral cat named Jackfruit and he was so feral I could not touch him,” Fishburn said. “He’s now at the point now where when guests come over to his adopter’s house, he’ll go out and greet them, rub up against their legs and be held. That’s my biggest, proudest moment of fostering and my biggest success. I took a cat that was anti-human and made him love humans.”

Comments / 0

Related
flagpole.com

Adoptable Animals at ACC Animal Services

Like what you just read? Support Flagpole by making a donation today. Every dollar you give helps fund our ongoing mission to provide Athens with quality, independent journalism.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Animal Control overloaded with owner surrenders

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (June 27, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Direcor and animal rescue coordinator said there are many dogs without interest and expired holds in the shelter. He said so many of them are owner surrenders. If you are in a position...
11Alive

'They really can rise to the occasion' | Athens coffee shop creates workplace for people living with disabilities

ATHENS, Ga. — A coffee shop in Athens is forging a path to create a more inclusive workforce for people living with disabilities. The Bureau of Labor Statistics outlines that over 80% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed nationwide, but Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shop is the only place in the Classic City that primarily hires people from this community.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Just where is this stately structure located?

Here’s a stately structure for today’s Mystery Photo. Figure out where it is located and send your answer to elliott@brack.net. Always include your hometown. What didn’t seem like a difficult photograph found that only two regular spotters could identify. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex. recognized “A mystery photo was taken from the wooden boardwalk along the Boardwalk Trail at Lake Herrick in Athens Ga. It is a man-made lake that was formed in 1982 with the construction of an earth dam on one of the tributaries of the North Oconee River near the Oconee Forest Park. Commissioned by UGA in 1982 for recreational use, the lake was named for the former Dean of the School of Forest Resources, Allyn M. Herrick, who served the school for 23 years. Lake Herrick quickly became a popular public space for swimming, boating, and fishing.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Athens, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Athens, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Athens, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
WMAZ

Neighbors describe Gwinnett apartment where children allegedly lived with 'old food, urine, and feces'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two parents have been charged with cruelty to children, accused of forcing their three young children to live in unsanitary conditions. Warrants obtained by 11Alive show 27-year-old Dorien Green and 24-year-old Omi Smith allowed a three, four, and eight-year-old child, to "live with old food, urine, and feces all over the floors, walls, and bedding."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Adoption#Feral Cats#Feline#Volunteers#Cat Rescue Adoption
CBS 46

Conyers church to host free food distribution event July 2

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is happening this weekend in Conyers. Excel Church will be hosting a Free Groceries To Go event on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. “It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people...
CONYERS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Monroe Local News

Parents arrested in Gwinnett County after children found in unfit living conditions

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 28, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police announced that the Special Victims Unit (SVU) has arrested Omi Smith, 24, and Dorient Green, 27, both of Lawrenceville, after uniform officers responded to a complaint of children living in unsanitary conditions. Smith and Green have both been charged with 3 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia classic car museum just keeps growing

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. - North Georgia museum Miles Through Time boasts an incredible collection of classic cars celebrating the history of the automobile — but right now, founder Sean Mathis is just as focused on the future as he is the past. This morning, we made a return visit to...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia area Fourth of July celebrations

Events are scheduled across Northeast Georgia this weekend to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Here’s a list of some of the places where you and your family can enjoy a fun Fourth:. JULY 2nd. Athens invites you to celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Multiple bags of dead animals found near Athens apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bags of dead animals were recently found in a wooded area near an apartment complex on Cedar Shoals Drive in Athens. According to the Athens-Clarke Police Department, two residents called ACCPD after they found the bags. Police discovered 18 trash bags and 5 paper bags containing...
ATHENS, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy