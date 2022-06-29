ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans Will Pay For Zion's Elite 5-Position Versatility

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
 3 days ago

There may be small contract negotiation haggles but the New Orleans Pelicans are paying for Williamson’s All-NBA level versatility at all five positions.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson are just a few days away from being able to make a new maximum-level contract extension official. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin admitted “this is a max player” and Williamson expressed a desire to sign the five-year, $168 million contract as soon as possible.

There may be a small haggle over injury clauses but those should be ironed out. In the end, the Pelicans are paying for Williamson’s All-NBA level versatility at all five positions. In fact, he could play every spot on the court in the same game. Head Coach Willie Green will have options that will give headaches to the opposition.

May 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) flexes his muscle after making a basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Point Zion Experiment

Stan Van Gundy’s Point Zion experiment worked. It might have been the only thing that went well while he coached the Pelicans but it was also the idea that got him the job. Willie Green will have some ideas on how to best use Williamson's handles to keep the offense rolling.

The Point Zion experiment ramped up against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 29, 2021. He dished out 7 assists and averaged 4.7 assists per game for the next 18 games. The Pelicans scored 121 points per 100 possessions. The record for a season is 115.9. Williamson with the ball and options is just too “overwhelming” Griffin told The Ringer's Ryen Russillo.

The lineup may lack shooting with Trey Murphy III inserted but good luck getting a rebound against this group:

  • PG: Zion Williamson
  • SG: Herb Jones
  • SF: Brandon Ingram
  • PF: Larry Nance Jr. (Trey Murphy III)
  • C: Jonas Valanciunas
May 4, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots a technical foul free throw as players watch late in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Floor Spacing Zion

Williamson hit four straight three-pointers against the San Antonio Spurs. He has been working with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon for years on developing a stop-and-pop midrange game. The fourth-year pro is otherworldly when rim running. The Pelicans will be able to throw more looks at their opposition as Williamson stretches out his shooting range.

This lineup allows McCollum to rest while Alvarado leads the offense without too much pressure. He can still defer to Williamson and Ingram. There is enough defense and spacing to get Williamson some open shots and take some dribble handoffs to get going downhill.

In fact, the trailing DHO to get downhill has been a staple play since he was drafted. It was the second play the team ever ran for their 2019 first overall pick. This approach allows for the All-Star to still have a higher usage rate as a combo guard rather than working from the wings.

  • PG: Jose Alvarado
  • SG: Zion Williamson
  • SF: Brandon Ingram
  • PF: Trey Murphy III (Larry Nance Jr.)
  • C: Jonas Valanciunas
Jan 21, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots for the three points in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Williamson Works The Wings

Moving Williamson from SG to SF might not seem like a big deal on paper. However, the approach will be far different. In fact, this could be the key to unlocking the offense in a playoff series. Letting Williamson roam the wings gives McCollum and Ingram space to work. Jones, the best defender, stays on the court with his improving three-point shot and increased versatility. Switching would work against most lineups. Then there are Williamson’s highlight dunks coming from backside cuts and lobs.

  • PG: CJ McCollum
  • SG: Brandon Ingram
  • SF: Zion Williamson
  • PF: Herb Jones
  • C: Jonas Valanciunas
Apr 16, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Going Big With Bully Ball

Dyson Daniels needs minutes. What better way than to let him initiate the offense with a bully ball lineup that gives him space to learn as a lead guard? Everyone can run and gun in the NBA. Getting these five some chemistry in more nuanced half-court sets will pay off in a slowed-down playoff environment. This group still has enough spacing to work a Valanciunas-Williamson high-low two-man game.

  • PG: Dyson Daniels
  • SG: Herb Jones
  • SF: Brandon Ingram
  • PF: Zion Williamson
  • C: Jonas Valanciunas
Mar 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Not Exactly Small Ball Squad

This isn’t the most typical small-ball lineup. However, it’s not like Willie Green will run out any three- and four-guard lineups with Devonte’ Graham, Kira Lewis Jr., or Dyson Daniels with Williamson and McCollum. These five have the length to affect passing lanes and there are not many big men who can back down Williamson in the low block. None have the speed to blow by him or keep up in .

  • PG: CJ McCollum
  • SG: Herb Jones
  • SF: Brandon Ingram
  • PF: Trey Murphy III
  • C: Zion Williamson
May 4, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) passes the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Future Looks Fine

The Pelicans have assembled quite a stable of young talent. E.J. Liddell and Kira Lewis Jr. are waiting in the wings as high-upside reserves. Keeping the talent pipeline stocked with affordable, productive prospects is a key to building around Zion Williamson's next contract. Judging on the last three years, the future of basketball in New Orleans seems to be in good hands.

  • PG: Dyson Daniels
  • SG: Herb Jones
  • SF: Brandon Ingram
  • PF: Trey Murphy III
  • C: Zion Williamson

