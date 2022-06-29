ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brunswick Township, NJ

1 Killed, 3 Hurt In Central Jersey Crash

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
North Brunswick police Photo Credit: Facebook/ North Brunswick PD

One person was killed and three others hurt in a Central Jersey crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 on Route 130 near Washington Place, North Brunswick police said.

The name of the person killed had not been released.

The vehicle flipped and the occupants were trapped, initial reports said.

The others' injuries were not considered life-threatening,

