PAXTON — Paxton police arrested a Milford man early Wednesday after he allegedly solicited sex from a 15-year-old girl and traveled to Paxton to meet her. About 8 1/2 hours after they began their investigation into the matter, Paxton police arrested Andy E. Leppard, 42, of Milford, around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday as he was inside his parked car in the 500 block of West Franklin Street, Police Chief Coy Cornett said.

