Canton, OH

'This is a token of our thanks.' COVID-19 bonus for Canton City school workers

By Kelli Weir, The Repository
 3 days ago

CANTON – Canton City school employees will receive a pay bonus this year for their efforts to help students since the coronavirus pandemic began in spring 2020.

The Canton City school board on Tuesday approved a $750 bonus for all permanent employees, including full-time and part-time workers. Only the superintendent and treasurer will not receive the stipend.

More on COVID-19's impact on schools:Canton City Schools seeks to reverse academic lag caused by COVID-19 pandemic

The one-time bonus, which will cost the district roughly $1.5 million, will be funded by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The payment will be made sometime after the new fiscal year begins on July 1.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert said the payment is an acknowledgment and show of appreciation for the employees’ dedication and diligence in keeping the schools open during the pandemic.

Canton City Schools was the only urban school district in Ohio to continue holding in-person classes during the 2020-2021 school year. District employees also faced staffing challenges as a higher-than-usual number of colleagues were absent due to illness or the quarantine rules recommended by the state.

Help wanted:Schools are increasing pay rates for substitute teachers due to shortage

"Our staff members worked tirelessly to ensure our buildings were open and that students and families received the education and services they needed during a very precarious time in our history," Talbert said. "From teachers and administrators to our support staff, transportation, food service, and custodial staff, we all worked together to be as safe as possible while providing both face-to-face and virtual opportunities, based on individual needs. This is a token of our thanks that we are able to provide."

Other Stark County school districts, such as Jackson and Osnaburg, have given similar bonuses.

Support staff to get raises under new union contract

The school board also approved new three-year contracts for the district’s three unions that represent classified staff that include raises. The contracts with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Locals 107, 161 and 609 will begin July 1 and expire June 30, 2025.

Under the agreements, members will get a 3.5% pay increase this year and a 3% pay increase next year. Any raise for the third year of the agreement will be equivalent to the negotiated pay increase in the next contract for the Canton Professional Educators’ Association.

The new contracts also add longevity pay for cafeteria workers and restructure the longevity pay increments for other longtime support employees.

Under all the agreements, employees with the equivalent of 18 to 21 years of experience will receive an additional 30 cents an hour. The amount increases by 5 cents every four years.

Starting July 1, the starting hourly wages for employees with no experience will be $15.46 for cooks, $17.46 for bus drivers, $18.89 for custodians, $19.26 for secretaries and school resource assistants and $21.37 for mechanics.

The agreements also require the union members to pay more for their health insurance. Employees will pay 8.5% of the health insurance premium this year, 9.5% next year and 10.5% for the third year. Currently, they pay 7.5% of the premium.

The union leaders called the new agreements fair.

"The district recognized the union members have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to continue to provide healthy meals for our students, both at school and home," Ira Essner, president of Local 609 representing cafeteria workers, said in a statement. "That recognition resulted in increased wages and enhanced working conditions. The union and the district have a good working relationship, based on mutual respect."

In other business, the school board:

  • Appointed Rebekka Houze as assistant principal at Patrick Elementary and Loranza Payton as assistant principal at McKinley High School, effective Aug. 1.
  • Hired Ande’ Green and Theresa Vazquez as McKinley's head cheer coaches.
  • Accepted the resignations of Kalli Butler, Erin Class, Lindsey Miller and Jesse Unk.

Reach Kelli at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @kweirREP

Comments / 3

 

