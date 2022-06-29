ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

SC Supreme Court upholds decision to overturn conviction in 2012 St. Helena Island shootout

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDaQw_0gPv0vtf00

The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a lower court decision to overturn a manslaughter conviction for a St. Helena man in a deadly shootout a decade ago on St. Helena Island.

The shooting occurred June 21, 2012, on the parking lot of nightclub Midnight Soul Patrol and led to the conviction of Joseph Bowers, 37, of St. Helena, in 2014.

At trial, prosecutors refuted Bowers’ argument of self-defense and said his decision to pick up a gun and engage in “mutual combat” was deliberate.

“The court of appeals reversed the convictions because the trial court should not have charged the doctrine of mutual combat to the jury,” the Supreme Court said in its ruling.

Bowers originally was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Michael Douglas Morgan, 27, of Beaufort and Dante Kendall Bailey, 34, of Ridgeland. He was also charged on two counts of attempted murder, but a 12-person jury found him not guilty on those charges and instead said he was guilty of manslaughter in Morgan’s death and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for one of the men who was injured.

The charge for Bailey’s murder was ultimately dropped and Bowers was found not guilty for the attempted murder of the injured person, who was not named.

Lucas Miles Morgan, Michael Morgan’s brother, also was charged in the shootout but found not guilty of the two murder and two attempted murder charges. There was a hung jury for Morgan’s voluntary manslaughter charge in Bailey’s death, meaning the jury could not reach a decision, and he was granted a mistrial.

In 2014, Bowers was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Nightclub shooting

At around 1:30 a.m., Bowers and his friend, Bailey, were at the nightclub when two arguments escalated into a shootout. Bowers was at the club with approximately 75 others when Michael Douglas Morgan fired a flare gun, authorities said. The shooting began and Bailey was hit. A witness said they saw Bowers holding Bailey’s gun while trying to help get him into a car. Another witness said that after the shooting began, “four or five men” went up to Morgan while shooting and he was hit. Morgan and Bailey were killed in the shooting while two others were injured, according to previous reporting.

Bowers told investigators he did not shoot a gun and was later recorded on a prison phone call with his fiancee saying, “I ain’t killed the boy, I only shot the boy.”

Morgan was 27 years old at the time of the shooting and a father of three. He was born and raised in Beaufort, according to his obituary.

Bailey was 34 at the time and grew up in Ridgeland. He had two children, according to his obituary.

Court proceedings

At trial in 2014, Bowers’ then-defense attorney Trasi Campbell, who now works as an assistant solicitor, argued that he was acting in self-defense when he picked up Bailey’s gun and began shooting. Assistant Solicitor Hunter Swanson said Bowers’ decision to engage in mutual combat was deliberate.

Mutual combat in South Carolina holds every participant in a shootout responsible for all of the bullets fired, regardless of whose gun they came from. The “rarely cited doctrine” was also used in 2020 by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to convict two men in the death of an 8-year-old boy on Hilton Head Island in 2012.

Despite objections from the defense, the state asked the court to “charge the jury on the doctrine of mutual combat to negate the self-defense claim,” the high court said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Bowers’ attorney, Robert Michael Dudek, a lawyer with the S.C. Commission on Indigent Defense, argued in appeal that the prosecution was wrong to “instruct” the jury on charges during the trial because “there is no evidence to support either charge.” The appeals court agreed.

The state contended that it did not challenge the appeals court decision regarding mutual combat not being applicable in this instance, but that it did not agree that that would require overturning the conviction of the assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature charge.

Dudek could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Bowers was still in custody Wednesday at the S.C. Department of Corrections’ Manning Reentry/Work Release Center in Columbia, jail records show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgeland, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeland, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
Crime & Safety
The Post and Courier

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for North Charleston killing

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal shooting almost three years ago in North Charleston. Thomas James Capers on June 27 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two firearm offenses for killing Jonathan Spitler on Sept. 24, 2019, according to court records. Capers, initially charged with murder, agreed to plead guilty and serve 20 years in a deal with prosecutors.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: 3 lanes closed on Ravenel bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes one, two and three are closed on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge following a single-vehicle crash. Police say the crash happened after the second diamond on the bridge Friday night. No injuries were reported, and police...
RAVENEL, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Bowers
Person
Michael Douglas
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man facing attempted murder charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing attempted murder charges after a reported shooting at a North Charleston convenience store. North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Centre Point Emergency at approximately 8:14 p.m. on June 22 in reference to a woman with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers the incident occurred at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Sc Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
live5news.com

Lowcountry man arrested after gun, drugs found in vehicle

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. Helena Island man is facing charges after deputies say they found a handgun and drugs in his vehicle Thursday. Aaron Atkins, 30, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
BURTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WBTW News13

Man charged with killing restaurant employee during armed robbery in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a restaurant employee in downtown Charleston. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded just before midnight Tuesday to Toast All Day off King Street after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired in the area. At the scene, investigators […]
The Post and Courier

Collision claims two Goose Creek residents

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, released the names of two victims following a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway on July 1, 2022, at approximately 0118 hours. Mary Alice Dent, a 32-year-old female, and Shamricka Latrice Dent, a 36-year-old female, both from the Goose Creek area, died on the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision. South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
127
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy