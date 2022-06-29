Tickets for ‘Packers Family Night’ now on sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tickets for the yearly event that allows so many to experience Lambeau Field for the first time, go on sale today.

The Green Bay Packers ‘Family Night’ will take place on August 5, marking the first Lambeau Field appearance for the 2022 Green Bay Packers.

Tickets will be mobile-only and are priced at $10. Tickets are available solely online through Ticketmaster and are limited to 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of sales.

Make sure to secure your tickets now for the 21st year of ‘Family Night’ and don’t miss out on a night of full-practice action during a game-like atmosphere, with a firework show to cap off the night.

For more information on ‘Packers Family Night’, click here .

