Mental health conferees to start talks Thursday

By Chris Lisinski
 3 days ago

BOSTON (SHNS) – Lawmakers tasked with producing a final accord on mental health access legislation will kick off their negotiations with exactly one month remaining for major business in the 2021-2022 session.

The six-member conference committee created last week will convene its first meeting on Thursday at 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Sen. Julian Cyr, who will lead the trio of senators involved. It was not immediately clear if lawmakers planned to meet in-person or virtually.

Most conference committees begin their work during an open meeting before voting to retreat behind closed doors after a few minutes of introductory remarks. Cyr of Truro will join Cindy Friedman of Arlington and Bruce Tarr of Gloucester in negotiations with Reps. Adrian Madaro of East Boston, Denise Garlick of Needham and Hannah Kane of Shrewsbury over House and Senate bills ( H 4891 / S 2584 ) seeking reforms to boost access to mental health services in Massachusetts.

The two bills, approved unanimously in both chambers, each would require insurers to cover annual mental health wellness exams and seek to rein in the practice of emergency department boarding, which causes patients seeking behavioral health beds to undergo long waits in EDs. The branches took different approaches to some details, including whether to launch a new state Office of Behavioral Health Promotion and how to assist K-12 districts that are trying to increase behavioral health services in schools.

