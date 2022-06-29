ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Verona man trails by 10 points in Georgia U.S. Senate race

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New Jersey Generals running back and Verona resident Herschel Walker now trails incumbent Raphael Warnock by 10 percentage points in a contest for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. The poll gives Warnock, the winner of a 2020 special election,...

newjerseyglobe.com

