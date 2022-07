A lot of El Pasoans enjoy taking a quick road trip to Elephant Butte for some fun in the sun. The reason some prefer Elephant Butte is because it is closer than other places. But if you ever want to venture out further there is another spot to ride the water. If you're hoping to get out of El Paso for some time, make sure you hit up Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

EL PASO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO