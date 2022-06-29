Southern-inspired chain Chicken Salad Chick is coming to Austin

Chicken Salad Chick, a Southern inspired restaurant chain that specializes in chicken salad, is coming to Austin.

The brand, which has grown swiftly and built a loyal following since opening its first restaurant in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, plans to open eight locations in Austin over the next three years as part of a broader expansion in Texas.

The company announced eight new locations in San Antonio last year and currently operates 21 restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

Chicken Salad Chick, which bills itself as the country's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant chain, has grown to 200 restaurants in 17 states. The company said it will open five new locations in Texas this year, which will add to its goal to open 50 locations across the U.S. by the end of 2022.

Chicken Salad Chick's foray into the Austin market will be led by restaurant and franchise veterans Austin Young and Sara Ingram. They currently operate a restaurant in Waco and have two locations in development in Temple and Killeen.

"Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and we're very excited to introduce the brand to such a booming market," Young said in a written statement. "This eight-unit deal was a natural next step in our career with the brand because we get to be on the ground floor of a fast-growing, fan-favorite concept."

The chain is looking to expand across Texas, with franchise partners in markets including Lubbock,Tyler, Corpus Christi and others.

What's on the Chicken Salad Chick menu?

Chicken Salad Chick's menu offers more than a dozen chicken salad flavors as well as salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts.

The company is one of a number of U.S. restaurants and retailers targeting Austin as the region's retail, leisure and hospitality sectors bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the initial weeks of the pandemic, the sectors shed more than 60,000 jobs.

"It looked apocalyptic in 2020," Matt Epple, partner at commercial real estate firm Weitzman, told the Statesman earlier this year. "But once the vaccine was rolled out and people gained confidence that is wasn't going to be forever, built-up demand was finally realized, and retailers are expanding."

The region's retail market at year-end 2021 showed a recovery in leasing demand that backfilled many of the market's existing vacancies and helped return the overall occupancy rate to 96%. The current occupancy rate for the five-county Central Texas area represents a return to the pre-pandemic rate at the end of 2019, according to Weitzman.

During the worst of the pandemic in 2020, retail closures resulted in a roughly 1.5% drop in the local occupancy rate, or about 770,000 square feet of newly vacant space.

Austin's occupancy rate has now returned to being the strongest among Texas' major-metro area retail markets, although all report occupancy rates well above 90%.

One reason Austin's occupancy rate remained relatively stable during the past two years is the lack of new retail construction prior to the pandemic.

During the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Austin typically saw yearly construction in the millions of square feet, reaching as high as 4 million square feet annually. But new retail construction began declining in the mid 2000s and has not reached the 1 million square-foot threshold since 2016. During 2020, metro Austin added roughly 402,000 square feet of space in new and expanded retail projects.

This year is expected to continue the trend of limited construction, with Weitzman predicting 600,000 square feet of new retail space will be built.

Now, as the economy has reopened, competition for that space is more fierce than ever, Epple said.

"It's astonishing the demand from local and national tenants," Epple said. "We're seeing record rents and a near-high occupancy."