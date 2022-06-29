ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What is a tropical disturbance?

By Julia Musto
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to approach Texas. The agency reports that some slow development is possible and that it could become a "short-lived tropical depression" near the coast before moving inland on Wednesday night...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 on cusp of being Tropical Storm Bonnie

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 is on the cusp of becoming Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday morning. At 8 a.m., the disturbance was 315 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 18 miles per hour.Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in southwest Caribbean Sea

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida. Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the southwest Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds. At 9:15 a.m., it was 230 miles east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 20 miles per hour.Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa Rica northward to Sandy Bay Sirpi,...
MIAMI, FL
Valley Morning Star

Potential tropical trouble brewing in gulf

Hurricane experts are putting Texas residents on alert for a potentially fast-forming tropical system now churning off the coast of Louisiana. Should conditions remain favorable, a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week as it moves westward toward the Texas coast. As of Sunday, there was no...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Tropical rainstorm aiming for eastern Texas with drought-easing downpours

A large mass of showers and thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have dubbed a tropical rainstorm came onshore in Texas early Friday morning. While the system ran out of time to evolve into a tropical depression prior to making landfall, the main impacts from the system will be flooding downpours and drought-easing rainfall as the storm moves inland, forecasters say.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Dean
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, two other systems to keep an eye on

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather team is busy tracking all the action in the tropics but there are no current threats to South Florida.At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two was located about 260 miles east of Trinidad and moving west at 23 miles per hour. This disturbance is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the southern Windward Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday."Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bonnie, not a threat to us, however, it is forecast to move across the southern Windward Islands where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tropical Depression#Tropical Cyclone#Nhc#Air Force Reserve
The Daily South

Parts of Coastal North Carolina Threatened by Dangerous "Super Fog"

North Carolina officials are warning residents about a dangerous phenomenon that can result from wildfires. The N.C. Forest Service issued a "super fog" alert for parts of the coast on Sunday. Drivers should be extra cautious, as the possibility of dense fog caused by the Ferebee Road wildfire can threaten visibility in the coming days.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
The US Sun

What was the biggest earthquake in history?

EARTHQUAKES occur when there is a movement within the earth's crust or volcanic action. While some earthquakes are mild and cause minor damage, some are catastrophic. Each year, there are thousands of earthquakes. Some of the largest ones ever recorded happened during the 1950s and 2010s. The biggest earthquake in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to charge through northern Plains

Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
FARGO, ND
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
Fox News

Fox News

764K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy