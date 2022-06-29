What is a tropical disturbance?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to approach Texas. The agency reports that some slow development is possible and that it could become a "short-lived tropical depression" near the coast before moving inland on Wednesday night...
Tropical development usually doesn't happen in June east of the Lesser Antilles. That's because dry air and wind shear is usually in place early in the season. The few times that has happened, though, tend to predict an active hurricane season. This has happened twice in the past five years.
Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida. Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the southwest Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds. At 9:15 a.m., it was 230 miles east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 20 miles per hour.Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa Rica northward to Sandy Bay Sirpi,...
A large mass of showers and thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have dubbed a tropical rainstorm came onshore in Texas early Friday morning. While the system ran out of time to evolve into a tropical depression prior to making landfall, the main impacts from the system will be flooding downpours and drought-easing rainfall as the storm moves inland, forecasters say.
Severe storms are expected to shatter the several days-long sunny weather and low humidity in the northeastern United States this coming Saturday, July 2, based on the latest US weather forecast. The severe weather is likely to be associated with torrential rain, hailstorm, and strong winds, placing 50 million Americans...
Tropical storm Bonnie will likely develop over the next week in the southern Caribbean, dropping around 6 inches of rain on several islands in the area. As of Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center gave potential tropical cyclone two a 90% chance of forming in the southern Caribbean over the next five days.
Monsoonal moisture will bring torrential rain with flash flooding over the southwestern United States and the Rocky Mountains from early to mid-week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Low-lying areas and communities near rivers and lakes are at risk from floodwaters. While prolonged drought conditions are in place from...
Over 40 million Americans are expected to travel for the upcoming holiday weekend and AccuWeather forecasters have released an outlook to highlight where the weather could cause the most trouble. The upcoming July Fourth holiday across the country will be hit or miss in terms of the weather, AccuWeather forecasters...
North Carolina officials are warning residents about a dangerous phenomenon that can result from wildfires. The N.C. Forest Service issued a "super fog" alert for parts of the coast on Sunday. Drivers should be extra cautious, as the possibility of dense fog caused by the Ferebee Road wildfire can threaten visibility in the coming days.
EARTHQUAKES occur when there is a movement within the earth's crust or volcanic action. While some earthquakes are mild and cause minor damage, some are catastrophic. Each year, there are thousands of earthquakes. Some of the largest ones ever recorded happened during the 1950s and 2010s. The biggest earthquake in...
Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures. "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type.
