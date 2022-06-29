ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Shawano County man drowns while fishing in Langlade County

By Karen Madden, Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago

WOLF RIVER – A 73-year-old Shawano County man is dead after not returning from fishing Monday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a man was overdue to return from a fishing trip to a stream in the eastern Langlade County town of Wolf River, according to the Langlade County Sheriff's Office.

Langlade County deputies responded to the area and found the man's vehicle. Deputies and the Wolf River Fire Department searched the area throughout the night and into the next morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Searchers found the man's body in the river about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Langlade County Coroner's Office determined the man died from an accidental drowning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JU1nt_0gPuvzvs00
Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Shawano County man drowns while fishing in Langlade County

