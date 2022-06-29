5 cute CT towns with unique experiences to explore this summer

This garden reflects the intersection of nature and art; the juxtaposition of designed and natural; and the marriage of aesthetics and productivity. This design is also very personal and experimental with bold, contemporary, dynamic gestures in the form of structural plant material and an infusion of landscape art. Hedges and forms of hornbeam, beech, yew and boxwood, and masses of herbaceous plants are used to structure these garden spaces. All are designed to emphasize seasonality, color and light, with these qualities changing from one space to the next. The mixture and diversity of plant life not only creates a visually striking four-season garden, but also serves to support colonies of honeybees hived on the property and all other creatures that pass through this suburban garden. The garden’s identity derives from juxtaposed plantings and artistic elements with distinctive sculptures. The property has a large edible garden of organic production, a meadow and large swaths of huge herbaceous plants.

