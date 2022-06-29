5 cute CT towns with unique experiences to explore this summer
By Joseph Tucci
GreenwichTime
3 days ago
While many individuals visit popular shoreline towns like Mystic over the summer, several Connecticut towns outside typical destinations can offer unique experiences. From crossing a bridge filled with flowers to looking down a waterfall or sipping wine at a vineyard,...
One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin’, shuckin’ and lovin’. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's July 4th Weekend and there are plenty of things to do while celebrating the holiday!. It's also the beginning of the first full month of summer! The list below will also include events on Monday. For fireworks events in your area, head here. Beginning this...
If you find yourself craving a hot dog this 4th of July weekend, you're in a good spot. Connecticut loves its hot dogs, with several renowned destinations for frankfurters. Here's a sampling of casual hot dog joints around the state. (And don't forget, National Hot Dog Day is just a couple of weeks away, on July 20.)
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
The popular state program that allows kids to receive free admission to over 100 museums in Connecticut is returning this summer. Governor Ned Lamont announced Connecticut Summer at the Museum will be back for the summer months and more than 130 museums are participating. “We are thrilled to bring back...
A full year into Connecticut's legalization of adult-use cannabis, the state has yet to reap a single tax dollar from sales of recreational marijuana. But while the rollout has been slightly bumpy, with the General Assembly passing a...
When making summer plans, some people dream of visiting tropical, far-away beaches on exotic islands. However, a new list from Travel Pulse, a travel-focused website, shows that vacationers don't need to travel far in order to make the most out of their summer plans.
Pepe's. Sally's. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
If you start at Enigma, just off the corner of Central Avenue and 11th Street in Florida's St. Petersburg — with its spotlights casting a two-story rainbow on a Spanish-style stucco façade — and head west about a half-a-mile, you'll hit Cocktail. Then it's Mixer's at Old Key West a block further. The Garage, Punky's and Lucky Star Lounge follow in near rapid succession. Head a few Blocks up and there's Our Bar.
Nearly 16,400 workers in Connecticut took paid leave in the first six months of a new state program, an $81 million outlay — with thousands of other applicants getting denied after producing insufficient proof for their claims of being stricken with complications from the COVID-19 virus for an extended period.
Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday made a pitch for businesses to relocate to Connecticut because of the freedom women have to make reproduction choices following the landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the nearly 50-year-old abortion-rights laws. In a minute-long video and an open letter to business...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Thanks to J&M Explorations, I found one of their fascinating YouTube videos where they explore an amazing abandoned vintage time capsule home where EVERYTHING was left behind.
Connecticut is a small New England state home to 3.5 million residents. The state's southern border is along Long Island Sound, which cuts between Connecticut and Manhattan and feeds most of that state's massive river system.
This garden reflects the intersection of nature and art; the juxtaposition of designed and natural; and the marriage of aesthetics and productivity. This design is also very personal and experimental with bold, contemporary, dynamic gestures in the form of structural plant material and an infusion of landscape art. Hedges and forms of hornbeam, beech, yew and boxwood, and masses of herbaceous plants are used to structure these garden spaces. All are designed to emphasize seasonality, color and light, with these qualities changing from one space to the next. The mixture and diversity of plant life not only creates a visually striking four-season garden, but also serves to support colonies of honeybees hived on the property and all other creatures that pass through this suburban garden. The garden’s identity derives from juxtaposed plantings and artistic elements with distinctive sculptures. The property has a large edible garden of organic production, a meadow and large swaths of huge herbaceous plants.
Connecticut’s quality of life ranks among the top states in the country, thanks to the highly ranked schools, low crime rates, healthy population and so much more. For many students, trade schools provide better training and more direct employment paths. Do you know there are several trade schools in Connecticut?
COVID-19 may be increasing in Connecticut once again, state numbers show, only weeks after they began to decrease following a surprise spring spike. The Department of Public Health on Thursday released its first full COVID-19 data report since last week, revealing that the state has recorded 3,812 new cases in the past week, with 9.25 percent of tests coming back positive. Both those figures represent slight increases over last week, suggesting that the disease has again begun to spread more quickly.
On July first, a new Connecticut state law will require all home heating oil to be blended with a new, sustainable, green liquid fuel. Cooking oil from local restaurants is being turned into a renewable fuel called biodiesel. And experts say it’s good for Connecticut and the environment. "The...
Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Connecticut should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Archie Moore’s as having the best wings in the state.
