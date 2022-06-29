ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown wins Republican nomination for Champaign County Sheriff’s race

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A republican candidate for Champaign County sheriff has been chosen.

There were two candidates vying for the nomination, Greg Worrell and John Brown. Voters decided on Brown to unseat Dustin Heuerman.

WCIA

WCIA

