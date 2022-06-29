Brown wins Republican nomination for Champaign County Sheriff’s race
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A republican candidate for Champaign County sheriff has been chosen.
There were two candidates vying for the nomination, Greg Worrell and John Brown. Voters decided on Brown to unseat Dustin Heuerman.
