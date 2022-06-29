ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alston, GA

Mrs. Betty J. Jones, Alston

By Jeff Raiford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Betty J. Jones, age 79, of Alston, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was a native of Baltimore, Maryland, as child moved to Miami, Florida and lived there until moving to Toombs County in...

Mrs. Bernese Powell Thompson, Lyons

Mrs. Bernese Powell Thompson, age 89, of Lyons, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Meadows Park Health and Rehab in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of the New Branch Community and was a 1948 graduate of Toombs Central School. Earlier in her life, she was owner/operator of York Restaurant in Lyons and was a former member of First Baptist Church of Lyons. She moved to Lilburn in 1983, and lived there until returning to Toombs County in 2021. While in Lilburn, she worked in her son’s business, CTJ Construction for twenty years and was a member of Lucerne Baptist Church in Lilburn. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, baking, cooking, reading, sewing, and crocheting. Preceding her in death was her husband, Levy Thompson in 2012; parents, William Lenox Powell and Gertrude Lentile; and two brothers, Melvin Powell and Willard J. Powell.
LYONS, GA
Mr. Mike Patel, Lyons

Mr. Mike Patel, age 70, of Lyons, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Uganda, Africa, but moved to India as a child. He lived most of life in London, England before moving to Toombs County in 2004, where he was the owner and operator of Country Pantry in Lyons from 2004 to 2021. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and spending time with his family, friends, “grandkids”, and cats.
LYONS, GA
Fire Chief Encourages Fireworks Safety

We Americans deservedly have the right to celebrate our independence this Monday by having a good time, and for more, that will include watching those “bombs bursting in air” with a display of fireworks. But before you ignite the fuses yourself, Vidalia Fire Chief Brian Sikes has some...
VIDALIA, GA

