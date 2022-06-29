Mrs. Betty J. Jones, Alston

Mrs. Bernese Powell Thompson, age 89, of Lyons, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Meadows Park Health and Rehab in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of the New Branch Community and was a 1948 graduate of Toombs Central School. Earlier in her life, she was owner/operator of York Restaurant in Lyons and was a former member of First Baptist Church of Lyons. She moved to Lilburn in 1983, and lived there until returning to Toombs County in 2021. While in Lilburn, she worked in her son’s business, CTJ Construction for twenty years and was a member of Lucerne Baptist Church in Lilburn. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, baking, cooking, reading, sewing, and crocheting. Preceding her in death was her husband, Levy Thompson in 2012; parents, William Lenox Powell and Gertrude Lentile; and two brothers, Melvin Powell and Willard J. Powell.

